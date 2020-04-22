No more Greek life house parties will be allowed for off-campus fraternities and sororities around Dartmouth College following the town’s revocation of all assembly permits.
Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin said this week the town took the measure to make sure the Greek organizations comply with state and school requests to practice social distancing.
“We revoked their permits for the duration of the emergency orders,” Griffin said.
Last week, Griffin and Dartmouth College officials caught wind of plans by students to break the stay-at-home orders in place in most states and return to Hanover, living in off-campus apartments or in fraternity and sorority houses.
In some cases, Griffin said, students found they could not get out of their apartment leases and decided to return. In others, it seemed, students were eager to party with their friends, she said.
About 100 or so students were returning to the Hanover area, and word on social media was that hundreds more were planning to, she said. Griffin said town officials saw large gatherings of students outside the Greek houses, and even a few beer pong games taking place on the lawns.
The Greek houses, often the scenes of large off-campus parties, had permits to have up to 150 or even 180 people per event, she said. Now no more than 10 people may gather, in accordance with the state’s emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Griffin said so far the students are complying. Dartmouth has been sending messages to students urging them to stay home.
The college went to remote learning after the spring break, though about 200 students who were unable to return to their homes are still living on campus and practicing social distancing. The college’s efforts have had an impact on the students planning to return, Griffin said.
“That seems to have helped clearly communicate our messages to students,” she said.
“That really helped students understand the context.”
The town will look at restoring the permits once the state’s emergency orders have lifted. Gov. Chris Sununu has indicated the orders will likely remain in place beyond the current May 4 expiration date.