MANCHESTER — Looking for something fun to do after work on a Friday afternoon while stuck at home during COVID-19 social distancing? How about a virtual happy hour?
Want to know more about Small Business Administration emergency loans or how to better support employees working from home? Sign up for a webinar.
While in-person meetings, seminars and business conferences are on hold as the country fights the spread of the coronavirus, business groups across the Granite State aren’t letting it stop essential networking. It’s happening online with Crowdcast, Google Hangouts, Skype, Zoom Video Communication and other online platforms.
Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said that “one of the chamber’s essential functions is to bring people together, to connect, build relationships and solve community problems. We are going to continue to do that throughout this situation and experiment with all sorts of new (online) tools and platforms to do that.”
Last week, the chamber hosted a webinar on “Preparing and Supporting Your Remote Workforce.”
The new programming is called “Boldly Going Webinars: Stay in the know, virtually.” The purpose of the virtual programming is twofold: it's educational and it maintains connection, Skelton said.
“Even though we are social distancing and staying home as much as possible, people still have a natural need to connect and socialize with others,” Skelton said. “It’s important we find some levity and some fun things to do during times like this as well.”
Many businesses are already equipped with these tools, but the level of activity has grown in recent weeks. Schools, religious groups and other groups are also using the programs to connect. Even Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings are happening via teleconference, which is allowed by an executive order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Just after 4:30 p.m Friday, about 30 members of Manchester Young Professionals, a program of the chamber, logged on for a “together at home happy hour” where the owners of Ancient Fire Mead & Cider in Manchester spoke of the history of mead and how it is made. Mead is fermented honey, Phelps said.
"We've been open for two years. We actually had our second birthday party a couple of weeks ago. It wasn't as festive as we hoped it would be because things were starting to get a little bit crazy," said owner Margot Phelps.
Participants were encouraged to grab their favorite mead, wine, beer, cider or non-alcoholic beverage to enjoy during the presentation. On Crowdcast, participants could ask questions and chat with one another.
“It is providing a great outlet to get back together as a young professional community,” said Julia Whitney, chairman of the group. “This is a new normal for all of us, so to be able to connect with people even virtually really means a lot for a lot of folks.”
Ancient Fire Mead & Cider is offering grab-and-go options at its South Willow Street taproom.
Skelton said the young professionals group is all about connections.
“We’ve found that in order to attract and retain young people in our community they want to develop a network of friends and professional contacts here,” he said. “Continuing to do that in this new environment is going to look different.”
McLane Middleton, a law firm that does work in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, created an online coronavirus resource center for businesses, organizations and professionals. Last week, the group hosted a “Coronavirus Employment Q&A” webinar and plans to do more in the future. More than 700 people joined in, according to Barry Needleman, managing director.
One of the challenges is the evolving nature of the coronavirus.
“Much of the information presented today is changing rapidly,” Needleman said during the webinar.
New Hampshire Tech Alliance, like the chamber, hosts monthly networking events and has turned to virtual gatherings. In-person events through the month of May have been postponed until further notice.
Two weeks ago, the group used Crowdcast to host a webinar on programs available for businesses in distress.
Skelton said everyone is learning to adapt.
“There are businesses that others can learn from on how to make this change seamless and continue operations in a different environment,” he said.
Manchester Young Professionals is known for having events at local breweries and businesses.
“We’re trying to meet people where they are at, which is their homes,” Whitney said.
The virtual outing ended in a perfect way: a group toast.
"Here's to friends, old and new, because they are the ones who will get us through," Phelps said.