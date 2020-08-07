WASHINGTON — Beneficiaries entitled to stimulus payments who got caught in a bureaucratic maze would automatically receive that money now and with any future COVID-19 relief checks under bipartisan legislation Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH and colleagues introduced Friday.
The Automatic Cash Assistance Act is aimed at resolving processing issues that caused some beneficiaries of veterans, disabled and older Americans to be told they won't get their $500 per child stimulus checks until they file a tax return in 2021.
This bill affects all dependents or surviving family members of those entitled to benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security and Supplemental Securing Income programs.
“As Congress provides direct assistance to Americans, the Treasury Department can and should remove any barriers to getting these payments for those who are most at risk -- including veterans and families who receive VA benefits, older Americans on Social Security, and Americans who experience disabilities,” Hassan said in a statement. “Our bill ensures that these families who are still waiting on their $500 payment per child don’t have to wait until next year to receive their payment. It also takes steps to help ensure that the overall stimulus payments process would be smoother for any future rounds.”
In response to calls from Hassan and others, Treasury Department officials have agreed to send stimulus payments to these individuals automatically during the first round of payments and this bill instructs the agency to carry that out. The measure also ensures any future stimulus payments would go out automatically.
The Disabled American Veterans and Paralyzed Veterans of American are backing the bill that Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., have co-sponsored.