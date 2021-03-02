WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., wrote two Biden administration agencies Tuesday, urging they do more to make sure individuals with disabilities can easily obtain vaccines for COVID-19.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has created a communications toolkit for the disabled.
“However, this toolkit is not enough to ensure that all Americans prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine can access it,” Hassan wrote in her letters to the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We have heard from constituents who are blind and visually impaired who cannot fully access these websites with screen readers, and are concerned that this is just one of several accessibility issues with the vaccine distribution.”
Hassan noted that a recent report by Kaiser Health News reported nearly all of the 94 websites they had checked had accessibility issues.
The letter was released to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Hassan also said these vaccination sites should also make sure the disabled won’t have difficulties waiting for long periods to get their shots.
“For example, some people with autism or who have experienced trauma are sensitive to lights, sounds, smells or touch, which makes waiting in lines in busy settings and wearing masks for long periods of time more difficult,” Hassan said.
“Sensory access requires that vaccination sites proactively accommodate these needs with alternatives for those who need them.”
Make sure states meet ADA
The letter calls upon the Biden administration to ensure that each state’s registration system meets or exceeds requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the federal Rehabilitation Act, last amended in 1998.
“In particular, we ask that you determine that registration websites, vaccination sites, and vaccine information have four types of access: physical, sensory, cognitive and technological,” Hassan said.
All states should have programs that reach out to the disabled to confirm that these services are available to them.
“As states improve their distribution process, this active outreach is also necessary to improve awareness of changes for those who have attempted and been unable to sign up for or attend an appointment in the past due to accessibility issues,” Hassan said.
Last week, parents active with ABLE NH hosted a virtual press conference, pointing out delays and other barriers they have faced making appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hassan, 63, serves on the Senate Finance Committee, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.
Her son, Ben, has cerebral palsy.
Hassan's advocacy for the disabled prompted then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen to name Hassan to an education aid adequacy commission in 1999.
She ran and won a state Senate seat on her second try in 2004. After losing that seat in 2010, Hassan returned to run for governor and won in 2012.