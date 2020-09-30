WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, is introducing bipartisan legislation to strengthen the Solid Start program the Trump administration created last year that directs federal officials to contact veterans multiple times the first year after they leave active duty.
The Department of Veterans Affairs started the program in December 2019 with the goal of reaching out to all newly-separated veterans at least three times to help them get connected with benefits and other assistance available to them.
Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. and Bill Cassidy, R-La., are cosponsoring the measure that would codify the program into federal law and also authorize enough federal spending to support it.
Hassan said the program should include follow up with mail or email to contact veterans who cannot be reached by telephone, and that information about this program should be on the VA's website and in printed materials.
“Veterans who bravely sacrificed for our country often face significant struggles as they return to civilian life, and we have an obligation to do everything that we can to support them in this transition,” Hassan said in a statement. "The new Solid Start program has made significant strides in supporting veterans, and I’m glad to work across the aisle to ensure that this program continues and to strengthen it.”