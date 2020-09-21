CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said she's co-hosting a Senate hearing Tuesday to highlight the need for the federal government to give state and local governments more help in dealing with cybersecurity threats.
“We know that cybersecurity risks to states and communities were on the rise even before this pandemic. Now we are seeing even greater threats while states and local governments are dealing with reduced revenues while dealing with COVID-19,” Hassan said during a telephone interview Monday.
“It is clear that schools and hospitals along with state and local governments need additional support. The hearing is an opportunity to bring together a diverse group of people to help address the issue.”
As the senior Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management, Hassan lobbied for this session.
New Hampshire Department of Information Technology Commissioner Denis Goulet will be one of the speakers at the hearing.
“I’m looking forward to having Commissioner Goulet identify for us in the Senate what the gaps in the system are," Hassan said.
For months, Hassan has advocated for more cybersecurity resources to be included in the next COVID-19 relief act that passes Congress.
Optimistic about common ground
As both political parties and President Donald Trump’s administration continue to bicker over the details of such a plan, Hassan said she remains optimistic Congress will take some further steps this year.
Hassan has gotten Senate support for a provision in a federal defense bill that would require each state have its own federal coordinator to deal with these threats.
“That is something I am hopeful can get done this year,” Hassan said. "It could make all the difference because we know all these systems are so interconnected. It's not enough to say the federal homeland security system is safe and secure if we still have vulnerabilities closer to home."
Hassan has also found bipartisan support in the Senate for legislation that would make it legally clear the National Guard could provide cybersecurity support to states and local communities.
“The guard has enormous expertise they could provide. These are the type of common sense things that we know can do some good,” she added.
After ransomware attacks hit Strafford County and the Sunapee School District in New Hampshire last year, Hassan met with local officials to chart how to better protect against these attacks. She joined the New Hampshire National Guard for last year’s Cyber Yankee exercise.
President Trump signed into law a change Hassan crafted with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to create at the federal level incident response teams to work with local and state governments when dealing with these threats.
The lead witness at Tuesday's hearing will be Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Others scheduled to give testimony will be John Riggi, senior advisor for cybersecurity and risk for the American Hospital Association, Hartford (Conn.) School Supt. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Bill Siegel, CEO & Co-Founder of Coveware.
The Hartford Public School District experienced a cyber attack earlier this year that delayed the start of school there.