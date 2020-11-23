As COVID-19 cases surge across New Hampshire, leading to increases in the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus, officials with major health organizations in the state issued statements Monday urging residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the deadly disease.
There were 4,304 current cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Of those cases, 121 are currently hospitalized.
There have been 18,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began, officials report.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statewide mask mandate last week for all public spaces.
The order has nine exceptions: students and staff in public schools; those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask; anyone deaf or hard of hearing; anyone eating or drinking at a restaurant; people engaged in “strenuous physical activity”; anyone removing a mask at the request of law enforcement and anyone speaking or performing in front of an audience, for example at a church, concert, political rally or media event.
Public safety workers don’t have to wear masks if they interfere in their duties, and anyone providing or receiving a service can temporarily remove their mask to clarify communication.
The executive order states that anyone who claims a medical or disability reason for not wearing a mask does not have to provide proof of it.
Health officials from several organizations across the state issued statements Monday urging residents to wear masks, maintain physical distance, wash their hands, limit holiday travel and stay home if sick.
“The Governor’s most recent Executive Order requiring Granite State residents to wear a mask when they are unable to maintain social distance is very important and a signal of just how serious this situation is as we seek to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed,” a joint statement from the New Hampshire Hospital Association, New Hampshire Medical Society and New Hampshire Nurses Association issued Monday reads. “We are not powerless in the battle against COVID-19. We can make a difference by following these simple, commonsense measures. We can get through this together. But we have to act now. New Hampshire is counting on you to do your part.”
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (D-HH) has launched two major new public advocacy campaigns — one regional, and one national — to promote mask wearing.
On Nov. 18, D-HH launched “Stay Strong. Masks On” through public service announcements, advertising, and digital messaging throughout the region, focusing on the importance of mask wearing and resilience in facing down the pandemic. And on Nov. 19, D-HH joined nearly 100 of the nation’s largest and best known health systems in “Mask Up,” an urgent call to all Americans to work to slow the current surge of COVID-19.
“As we have emphasized from the onset of the pandemic, wearing a mask is a public health imperative. We are pleased to see Governor Sununu heed the advice of scientists and health professionals and implement this common-sense step to slow the spread of this deadly pandemic,” said Joanne M. Conroy, MD, CEO and president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, in a statement. “We are also proud to join with other top health systems across the country to continue to emphasize the importance of mask-wearing. Americans — especially Northern New Englanders — are resilient and have the drive and determination to handle just about anything. The COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to test our willpower — but we have what it takes to get through this.”
“Doctors, nurses and hospitals have been on the front lines of this pandemic and they will continue to be,” said the New Hampshire Hospital Association, New Hampshire Medical Society and New Hampshire Nurses Association in a joint statement. “They’ve worked tirelessly over the past several months to prepare for the coming surge of COVID-19 patients and are much better prepared and equipped today to respond to the pandemic. But they need your help. They are tired, stressed and worried about the health of their patients. If we are going to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire so that it doesn’t overwhelm our health care system, it will take every Granite State resident to play their part in protecting their own health, as well as protecting the health of the caregivers who are providing care to extremely vulnerable patients.”