KIDS-COVID

Children play on the playground of a daycare center in Richmond, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Since Covid-19 arrived in earnest in early 2020, about one-third of childcare centers have closed and some 111,000 workers have departed the sector.

 Bloomberg photo by Callaghan O’Hare

Healthy children and adolescents may no longer need COVID shots, the World Health Organization said, updating its guidance on vaccines as the world adjusts to living permanently with the virus.

Older people and higher-risk groups — including those with underlying conditions — should get COVID boosters between six and 12 months after their last injections, the WHO said in a statement announcing a revised vaccine road map for the new stage of the pandemic.