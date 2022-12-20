FILE PHOTO: Hearses outside a funeral home in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit removes a cone in front of a hearse outside funeral home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 17, 2022.  

 ALESSANDRO DIVIGGIANO/REUTERS

BEIJING - Dozens of hearses queued outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday, even as China reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its growing outbreak, sparking criticism of its virus accounting as the capital braces for a surge of cases.

After widespread protests, the country of 1.4 billion people this month began dismantling its unpopular "zero-COVID" lockdown and testing regime, which largely kept the virus under control for three years though at great economic and psychological cost.