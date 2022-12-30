COVID-19 will carry on into 2023 as the new XBB variant was recently found to be the dominant strain across New England, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Omicron subvariant XBB accounts for about 52.6% of all cases in New England between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, according to the CDC. XBB constitutes 18.3% of cases across the country.