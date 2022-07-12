CONCORD — Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced she would be resigning in December, leaving as head of the state’s largest agency and someone who has been one of Gov. Chris Sununu’s closest allies.
Shibiniette rose in the ranks of health care, starting as a registered nurse (RN) and moving on to head up a nursing home in Merrimack County and then as CEO of New Hampshire Hospital.
Sununu picked Shibinette to run HHS after she helped eliminate a waiting list of adults and children waiting in hospital emergency rooms for a behavioral health treatment bed.
Since the pandemic, that waiting list has returned, but Shibinette has led Sununu’s effort to expand the capacity of the mental health system, first by purchasing the privately owned Hampstead Hospital to become a treatment center for at-risk children.
The state is working on two other deals to open other treatment centers, Shibinette has said.
The announcement came as a complete surprise at an otherwise quiet meeting of the Executive Council at the Hooksett Public Library Tuesday.a
Shibinette came off her vacation to be present for the council meeting where her resignation was announced.
"The last three years have been incredibly challenging yet equally rewarding. However, I’ve decided to take a short break from my work life to focus on both myself and my family," Shibinette said in a statement.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shibinette became one of the reassuring faces of the state's response along with State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan and Sununu.
“Throughout her tenure, Lori has played a key role in my administration as New Hampshire’s top health official,” Sununu said in a statement.
“From the early days of the pandemic to her leadership at New Hampshire Hospital, Lori has earned the respect and trust of New Hampshire’s citizens. I consider her a great friend and wish her all the best in whatever she decides to do next. I cannot thank her enough for her service to N.H.”
Shibinette, a resident of Northfield, has been in the middle of a four-year term that was to run until Feb 1, 2024
Her announcement gives Sununu enough time to launch an extensive search for her replacement.
Legislators, industry groups praised her
Shibinette said she found inspiring the state's work on the pandemic by all stakeholders.
"I also want to acknowledge the team of people who came together at the Emergency Operations Center to manage the State’s COVID-19 response for the better part of two years. I have learned so much from all of you," Shibinette said.
Brendan Williams, CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, said Shibinette was a trusted ally of the long-term care residential community his group represents.
“With her deep understanding of health care, Lori would have been an outstanding commissioner even without the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams began in his statement.
“Yet the pandemic really showcased her leadership, and she has navigated some very rough waters. Our long-term care system would not have made it this far into the pandemic without her support, and we have some months left under her leadership to shore up a system in crisis.”
Shibinette worked well with the Republican-led Legislature and the GOP-dominated Executive Council, but she didn’t shy away from confrontation.
Her advocacy for the state to accept federal OVID-19 vaccine grants played a major role in the council dropping its opposition and agreeing to take more than $20 million.
Shibinette has along with Sununu continued to argue for the council to end its opposition to providing state family planning grant money to three providers that also operate abortion clinics in the state. Last June, the council voted 4-1 to reject $1 million in grants for those providers.
State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, chairs the Joint DHHS Legislative Oversight Committee and the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
“She has been honest and forthcoming in our private meetings and in testifying before my commission, and was always willing to listen to and consider alternate viewpoints. Besides her business acumen and training, she was first and foremost an RN, and brought the insights that only a clinician could have to her running the department,” Pearson said.
“I will miss her."
Since May 2020, Lori Weaver of Concord has served as Shibinette’s deputy commissioner of the agency that employs more than 3,000 and spends nearly half of the entire state budget.
Shibinette was brought into state government to be deputy commissioner in 2016 before she was named to head New Hampshire Hospital a year later. Sununu made her commissioner in January 2020.
“Stepping down was a difficult decision, but it is the right one for me and my family," Shibinette added. "My successor will get to work on many important issues and with the great team at DHHS and throughout the state."