CONCORD — Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, one of Gov. Chris Sununu’s closest allies, plans to resign in December from the state’s largest agency.
Shibinette rose in the ranks of health care, starting as a registered nurse, moving on to head up a nursing home in Merrimack County and then becoming CEO of New Hampshire Hospital.
Sununu picked Shibinette to run HHS after she helped eliminate a waiting list of adults and children waiting in hospital emergency rooms for a behavioral health treatment bed.
Since the pandemic, that waiting list has returned, but Shibinette has led Sununu’s effort to expand the capacity of the mental health system, first by purchasing the privately owned Hampstead Hospital to become a treatment center for at-risk children.
The state is working on two other deals to open other treatment centers, Shibinette has said.
The announcement came as a surprise at an otherwise quiet meeting of the Executive Council at the Hooksett Public Library Tuesday.
Shibinette took time from her vacation to be present for the council meeting where her resignation was announced.
"The last three years have been incredibly challenging yet equally rewarding," she said in a statement. "However, I’ve decided to take a short break from my work life to focus on both myself and my family."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shibinette became one of the reassuring faces of the state's response, along with State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan and Sununu.
“Throughout her tenure, Lori has played a key role in my administration as New Hampshire’s top health official,” Sununu said in a statement.
“From the early days of the pandemic to her leadership at New Hampshire Hospital, Lori has earned the respect and trust of New Hampshire’s citizens. I consider her a great friend and wish her all the best in whatever she decides to do next. I cannot thank her enough for her service to N.H.”
Shibinette, a resident of Northfield, is in the middle of a four-year term that was to run until Feb 1, 2024. Her announcement gives Sununu time to launch an extensive search for her replacement.
Legislators, industry offer praise
Shibinette said she found the state's work on the pandemic by all stakeholders inspiring.
"I also want to acknowledge the team of people who came together at the Emergency Operations Center to manage the state’s COVID-19 response for the better part of two years," Shibinette said." I have learned so much from all of you."
Brendan Williams, CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, said Shibinette was a trusted ally of the long-term care residential community his group represents.
“With her deep understanding of health care, Lori would have been an outstanding commissioner even without the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams began in his statement. "I will miss her.
“Yet the pandemic really showcased her leadership, and she has navigated some very rough waters. Our long-term care system would not have made it this far into the pandemic without her support, and we have some months left under her leadership to shore up a system in crisis.”
Shibinette worked well with the Republican-led Legislature and the GOP-dominated Executive Council, but she didn’t shy from confrontation.
Her advocacy for federal COVID-19 vaccine grants played a major role in the council dropping its opposition and agreeing to take more than $20 million.
Shibinette, along with Sununu, has continued to argue for the council to end its opposition to providing state family planning grant money to three providers that also operate abortion clinics in the state. Last June, the council voted 4-1 to reject $1 million in grants for those providers.
State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, who chairs the Joint DHHS Legislative Oversight Committee and the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said Shibinette was always willing to listen and consider alternate viewpoints.
"Besides her business acumen and training, she was first and foremost an RN and brought the insights that only a clinician could have to her running the department,” Pearson said.
Since May 2020, Lori Weaver of Concord has served as Shibinette’s deputy commissioner of the agency, which employs more than 3,000 and spends nearly half the state budget.
Shibinette was brought into state government to be deputy commissioner in 2016 before she was named to head New Hampshire Hospital a year later. Sununu made her commissioner in January 2020.
“Stepping down was a difficult decision, but it is the right one for me and my family," Shibinette said. "My successor will get to work on many important issues and with the great team at DHHS and throughout the state."