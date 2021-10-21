HHS seeks scaled-back immunization grant

Gov. Chris Sununu and top state officials are asking the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Friday to accept part of the $27 million in federal immunization grants the Executive Council recently rejected.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette has made the request for the state to take $4.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to deliver COVID-19 shots at community health care centers and at school-based clinics.
The Republican-led Executive Council voted 4-1 on Oct. 13 to reject the $27 million in federal immunization grants over concerns that taking the money could commit the state to enforcing the Biden vaccine mandate.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella had said there were no future strings attached to taking the money. New Hampshire is the only state to refuse any of the COVID-19 immunization money since the pandemic began, the governor said.
State officials said the legal language that concerned GOP councilors was not attached to the $4.6 million grant and that none of the money can be used to expand the existing immunization program.
In his own letter, Sununu said even if the request is approved, the state will face an additional $7.2 million in vaccination costs that wouldn't be reimbursed, including temporary staff and overtime as well as supports for hospital and health care providers.
"Without these funds, state-run vaccine operations will come to a halt, leaving Granite Staters to rely on federal vaccination efforts," Sununu said.
After the council rejected the grant, Shibinette said she would search for ways to achieve the same results.
The $4.7 million immunization grant will deliver vaccine once the Biden administration approves shots for children 5 to 11. Sununu said this would make 125,000 New Hampshire children eligible for the shots.
The grant could also be used to deliver boosters and other COVID-19 vaccines for adults at the same locations, Shibinette said.
Councilors and Republican legislative leaders had questioned the original larger grant because that would have created a dozen full-time temporary jobs at the Division of Public Health Services within the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Andrew Manuse, chairman of RebuildNH, said there's no need to accept more federal money to do additional vaccine outreach.
"Everyone who wants a vaccine by now has pretty much already gotten one. I'm glad they've removed the objectionable language, but it still looks like spending more of the taxpayer's money on staff and marketing," said Manuse, whose group has been critical of many of Sununu's actions in response to the pandemic.
"Many also question the need to vaccinate young children when the risk of hospitalization or death for them is so low," he said.
Buying Hampstead
The Sununu administration is also asking the House-Senate budget oversight panel Friday to approve spending $15.1 million for the state to buy the privately owned 111-bed Hampstead Hospital.
Sununu wants the complex turned into a “center of excellence” for treatment of youths with psychiatric and substance abuse problems.
The state contracted with Hampstead Hospital two years ago to increase bed capacity for youths with behavioral health problems.
Due to restrictions from the pandemic, there are currently about 40 residing at Hampstead.
Buying the building would allow the state to bring back juveniles who are now staying in out-of-state programs, Shibinette said.
The cost to buy this property would be considerably lower than the 2016 real estate appraisal of the 100-acre complex.
“In addition, the estimated cost of purchasing an existing facility is dramatically lower than the construction of a new facility,” Shibinette said, adding it would take years to finish a new building.
“In sum, purchasing this existing facility is the most efficient and effective way to increase behavioral health services capacity while supporting future lives of stability, well-being, and independence for New Hampshire's youngest residents."
The money for the Hampstead Hospital purchase would also come from federal American Rescue Plan Act Congress has approved.
The 10 a.m. meeting of the fiscal committee will be live streamed.