High Liner Foods shuts down Portsmouth plant after employees test positive for COVID-19

High Liner Foods has temporarily suspended all production at its Portsmouth plant due to confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
In a news release issued Monday, company officials said their priority is the health and safety of employees who are doing essential work supplying food to families.
“We are maximizing all available resources to safeguard our people and ensure a steady supply of frozen seafood to meet the needs of retailers and consumers across North America during this unprecedented time,” High Liner Foods President and CEO Rod Hepponstall said in a statement.
Officials did not disclose how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
High Liner Foods is the largest prepared seafood processing operation in North America, according to its website. They source seafood from around the world, including Europe, East Asia, South America and Alaska.
High Liner Foods sells retail products in grocery stores throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel and Sea Cuisine labels. Branded products for restaurants are sold under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels.
According to a news release, the publicly traded Canadian company is activating its COVID-19 response plan, which includes deep cleaning, contact tracing and risk assessment.
The company is redirecting a portion of production from its Portsmouth plant to plants in Newport News, Va., and Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, to minimize impact to supply.
Company officials say they are adhering to guidance issues by government agencies, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health Canada.
Company officials also point out that government experts in the United States and Canada have made it clear that COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness and there is currently no evidence that food is a likely route of transmission for the virus.
High Liner Foods opened its U.S. headquarters on International Drive at Pease International Tradeport in December of 2014, two miles away from its manufacturing facility on Highliner Avenue, according to a news release issued at that time.