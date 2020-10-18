“High-risk behavior” by members of the public is being cited as the reason Manchester's aldermanic meetings will now be held remotely, after officials said the health and safety of staff and others were put at risk.
“This difficult decision, which was not what I or any of us wanted or hoped for, was made by Chairman (Dan) O’Neil and me in consultation with the police, health, and fire departments and the clerk’s and solicitor’s offices,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in an email to aldermen on Saturday night.
“Unfortunately, as made clear during the October 6th BMA meeting, there are some who not only refuse to wear face coverings, but purposely engage in high-risk behavior,” Craig wrote.
According to the email, this led to at at least two city employees having to be tested for COVID-19.
The mayor wrote that the the number of people in the chamber exceeded the approved COVID-19 capacity of 18 and that many attendees were not wearing masks. Several yelled and coughed near city employees and other attendees during the public participation portion of the meeting, and roamed the room, Craig said.
She also said some some without face coverings did not maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more, and sat too closely to members of the public and city employees.
City officials also said that because many of those who spoke at the Oct. 6 meeting were not from Manchester and “did not provide their true names,” officials would not have been able to conduct contact tracing.
“As a result, members of the public, city department heads and employees, as well as members of this board were put at unreasonable risk,” the mayor wrote.
The decision affects a meeting of the Aldermanic Committee Committee on Administration and Information Systems Monday at 5 p.m., where a proposed mask ordinance is scheduled to be discussed and had been expected to draw a crowd.
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter reacted to the decision in a social media post.
“If elected officials can’t meet in person at City Hall -- appropriately socially-distanced, wearing masks when moving about ... then clearly masks are not the answer,” he wrote. “Furthermore, if this is the precedent then schools should also be fully remote. If we as elected leaders can’t meet in person then kids and teachers should not meet in-person.”
As of Oct. 6, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services categorized Manchester’s community level of transmission as “substantial,” due to the number of new cases over the previous 14 days.
“It’s important to recognize that any COVID-19 exposure as a result of a BMA meeting would - at a minimum - result in testing and quarantine, and a risk of serious illness, medical treatment and disease spread, affecting not only the public, members of this board, city department heads and employees, and our first responders in attendance, but also their family members and other close contacts,” Craig wrote. “The possibility of substantial ripple effect, both within our community and in city government, is too significant to be ignored.”
Craig writes she and O’Neil made the call to hold meetings remotely after reviewing “health data, public safety considerations, state Executive and Emergency Orders, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Guidance regarding public meetings under the emergency orders” and guidance from the New Hampshire Municipal Association.
Nashua, Concord, and other communities currently hold board meetings remotely.