As health officials urge people to postpone travel and stay home this Thanksgiving, those who work with the elderly population say there are ways to check the physical and mental health of loved ones using technology this holiday season.
Julie Reynolds, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Visiting Nurse Association in Rochester, said FaceTime is a great way for grandparents to prepare food with family members from out of state, read books to children and sing together.
“If they’re worried about the physical health of grandpa, or aging parents, they can call twice a week and ask, ‘Can we do an exercise program together?’ There’s lots of exercises you can do in a chair,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said people who have some memory loss usually know it and try to hide it, so participating in activities routinely and asking about things that happened recently may help reveal what is going on if a person is starting to show signs of dementia.
Gabriela Yidi, area director for Beacon InHome in Belmont, Mass., said FaceTime interactions are helping their clients battle the loneliness associated with living in isolation during COVID-19.
Yidi said families can play card and board games together on FaceTime, but there are limitations to what virtual visits can offer.
“FaceTime is hard because you can’t see if someone is walking well, or having trouble going up the stairs,” Yidi said.
Both women said that if elderly people do not have regular interaction with outside professional support services, it might be a good idea to have one designated local family member or neighbor mask up and go visit using social distancing to make sure that everything is all right.
Portsmouth’s City Health Officer Kim McNamara issued a special message to residents on Friday asking them to stay home with only household family members this holiday season to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“You don’t have to cancel Thanksgiving, or Christmas, please just celebrate thoughtfully so that all members of our community have a fighting chance to celebrate the season fully next year with our families,” McNamara said.
There were 60 active COVID-19 cases in Portsmouth as of Sunday.
McNamara encouraged people to be creative by sending cards and letters, or to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal by video chat. She said Zoom is suspending its time limit on the holiday so people can share recipe preparations and dinner together.
Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say celebrating virtually is the safest choice this Thanksgiving.
From Nov. 16 to 22, a total of 2,952 new cases of COVID-19 were announced by officials at the NH Department of Health and Human Services.
There have been 512 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. People over the age of 70 account for 452 of those deaths, according to officials at NH DHHS.