LINCOLN — Hikers were back out Wednesday at the Lincoln Woods trailhead and other trails after the White Mountain National Forest, having initially restricted access to many locations because of the coronavirus pandemic, reversed itself on most closures.
Meanwhile, the Appalachian Mountain Club has said it was shuttering its eight high-mountain huts in the White Mountains for the rest of the year and extending the closure of “all club facilities and staff-led, in-person activities to July 1.”
“These are painful conclusions for staff, volunteers, members, and visitors alike” wrote Nina Paus-Weiler, last week on the AMC website, adding “Please know that we come to them with our collective health and safety as our top priority.”
She said the AMC had expected to re-open for limited public operation in early June, “But given increasing uncertainty around our ability to do that safely, and following public health trends in the states and communities in which we operate,” the decision was made to wait.
Paus-Weiler said the AMC will continue to assess the situation and will provide an update in mid-May.
On May 1, the White Mountain National Forest said it had re-opened many trailheads, day-use areas and dispersed sites.
The re-opened trailheads are: Alpine Garden, Great Gulf Wilderness, Imp, Kilkenny Ridge, Nelson Crag, Nineteen Mile Brook, Pine Mtn./Pine Link, Thompson Falls, Unknown Pond South, Wild River/Basin, York Pond East, Lincoln Woods, Osceola, Welch-Dickey, Albany Covered Bridge, Basin, Boulder Loop, Champney Falls, Downes Brook, Liberty/Brook/Bolles, Oliverian Brook, Piper, Royce Mountain, Sawyer Pond (from Kancamagus Highway, Sawyer Pond (Upper Sawyer River Road), Sawyer River (Kancamagus Highway, Signal Ridge, Weeks Brook, White Ledge and Carter Ledge.
The re-opened day-use areas are: Glen Ellis Scenic Area, Great Gulf Parking Area, Brickett Place Interpretative Sites, Lower Falls Recreation Site, Rocky Gorge Scenic Area, Russell-Colbath Historic Site and Sabbaday Falls Observation Site.
The re-opened dispersed sites are: Baldface Shelter, Penacook Shelter, Jim Liberty Cabin, Kearsarge Tower Observation Site and Mount Carrigain Observation Site.
Sherman Hogue, a spokesman for the White Mountain National Forest. said in a statement that the Forest “will continue to implement a phase-based opening of the Forest in alignment with the State of New Hampshire. A limited number of sites will remain closed as the Forest continues to coordinate with local communities, the states of New Hampshire and Maine, and partners to address concerns before safely re-opening.”
David Govatski of Jefferson on Wednesday urged his fellow hikers to take the trails less traveled.
“I would avoid any areas where you drive to the trailhead and see more than 10 cars,” said Govatski, who is a naturalist, historian, former AMC Hutman and an early “Red Liner” — a person who hiked all of the trails in the AMC White Mountain Guide.
“I would also go out early in the morning,” he said, and would be done by mid-morning, rather than going out mid-morning and ending mid-afternoon, which is among the busiest of times.
“Strategize,” he said. “Get out early or get out later in the afternoon and try to go to areas that are more isolated. There are a lot of trails that rarely get more than a dozen people a week on a good week, and try to hike locally. That’s’ 95 percent of what I’m doing.”
And while the 48 peaks over 4,000 feet in the White Mountains are attractive, Govatski would eschew them, as well as “places that have exceptional scenic attractions, like waterfalls.”
“I went to the Peaked Hill Pond trail (in Thornton) today and nobody was there,” said Govatski. The White Mountains have many trails that are “less popular but you can still see some beautiful things,” he said.