A top Hillsborough County official placed responsibility for the medical care for Valley Street jail inmates on a contractor that provides physician-services after three inmates were freed over issues associated with the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported the latest: a judge freed a Manchester man with COVID-19 last week, citing abysmally inadequate monitoring of his medical condition by the jail's in-house nursing staff.
The judge, Superior Court Judge Jacalyn A. Colburn, urged Hernan Rijos-Calderon to visit a hospital emergency room right away.
The jail, which is in Manchester and services Hillsborough County, has a bifurcated system of health care. It employs nurses as well as a head nurse, and it contracts with a Boscawen firm to provide doctor care.
“We depend on our medical service to provide (medical) care,” said county commission Chairman Toni Pappas, referring to the contract provider, American Institutional Medical Group.
Commissioners hope jail Superintendent Willie Scurry is working with the firm to provide the best care possible to inmates, she said.
A person answering the phone at American Institutional Medical Group hung up on a reporter.
Pappas spoke after county commissioners held a biweekly meeting on Wednesday. She said medical care of inmates did not come up, but commissioners have discussed care-related issues with Scurry in the past.
“He’s doing a good job,” Pappas said. But commissioners want communication from the jail stepped up and have told Scurry to give them weekly updates and to post updates on the county website.
According to an update presented to commissioners on Wednesday:
- Of the 108 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 since December, two were released and another 77 have been cleared, meaning about 29 suffer from the disease. Scurry reported that 42 staff have tested positive. All but one have been cleared.
- Scurry has created a single COVID isolation unit -- Unit 2C -- for inmates with symptoms or who are considered infectious.
- Starting Jan. 14, staff participated in “self-attestation” daily screenings when showing up for work.
- The National Guard is testing inmates and staff on a weekly basis.
In a series of rulings, Superior Court judges have criticized the jail for being slow to address COVID-19. For example, until November inmates were prohibited from wearing facemasks, and they were only required until Dec. 23.
Also, incoming inmates were jailed in units with people suspected to have COVID-19. Such practices preceded an outbreak that led to half of the inmate population being infected.
“To be honest with you, I think we all eventually knew there would be an outbreak,” Pappas said. The close living quarters of a jail make for perfect conditions for the coronavirus to spread, she said.
In her order, Judge Coburn freed Rijos-Calderon, 32, who is facing violent felony charges, including firing a weapon into an occupied apartment and weapon possession by a felon.
But he has several risk factors for COVID-19. He claimed his condition was worsening, and Coburn noted that nurses checked him only once a day, he hasn’t seen a doctor since September, and the jail’s head nurse had testified she didn’t know his symptoms were getting worse.