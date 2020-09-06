CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 29 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as one new death.
The newest cases bring the tally to 7,447 diagnosed cases, though several cases are still under investigation, according to health officials.
The latest fatality was a Hillsborough County woman described as 60 or older.
Nine of the new cases were in Rockingham County, 11 were in Hillsborough County, including six in Manchester and one in Nashua, three each in Merrimack and Carroll counties, two in Strafford County and one in Grafton County. Broken down demographically, three people infected were under the age of 18 and the rest were adults; 55% are female and 45% male, DHHS said.
There was one new case requiring hospital care, bringing that total to 718, or about 10% of total cases, according to DHHS.