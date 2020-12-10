Calling House Speaker Dick Hinch’s death from COVID-19 a “tragic and cautionary tale,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that everyone shares the responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.
“I would say this: It is unfortunately a tragic and cautionary tale … that everybody has such a responsible role to play in protecting the safety of others and not just themselves,” Sununu said.
The 71-year-old Merrimack Republican died Wednesday at his home.
Sununu said he has faith that legislative leaders will create operating rules for the upcoming 2021 session that keep lawmakers, staff and the general public safe. But the Newfields Republican had choice words for elected officials who have flouted the statewide mask requirement and other restrictions intended to prevent wider community transmission of COVID-19.
“For those who are just out there doing the opposite just to make some ridiculous political point, it is horribly wrong,” Sununu said. “Please use your heads. Don’t act like a bunch of children, frankly.”
Sununu’s comment was in response to a question about a meeting of the Belknap County legislative delegation earlier this week, at which several lawmakers did not wear masks while sitting next to colleagues who did.
State Rep. William Marsh, R-Wolfeboro, was harshly critical of representatives who didn’t wear masks or practice safe behavior at earlier House gatherings.
“Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions were responsible for Dick Hinch’s death,” tweeted Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist and a Sununu-appointed member of his Economic Reopening Task Force.
On Dec. 2, Hinch created a separate seating area for the roughly 80 Republicans who refused to wear masks when all House elected members took the oath of office outdoors at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Investigation to begin
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said her staff will open a case investigation into how Hinch might have contracted COVID-19. The cause of death was confirmed Thursday after an autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval.
Shibinette said information about the source of Hinch’s infection will not be made public unless the state is unable to reach everyone who was in contact with him and others who might have been infected.
“We will do contact tracing from what we find. Beyond that, the information that gets shared publicly is based on the public’s need to know,” Shibinette said.
She would not comment on when or if Hinch was tested for COVID-19 before his death or whether it was possible he got the disease Dec. 2 on Organization Day at UNH, where he was unanimously elected House Speaker.
“It just depends on what the case investigation leads to. It may not go all the way back to (Organization Day),” Shibinette said.
“I don’t have a date, and we wouldn’t release it publicly anyway. There is a right to privacy when it comes to protected personal information. The only way we would release anything was if there was a public right to know. Right now, we are not seeing that.”
Last week, Sununu confirmed that four House Republicans had contracted COVID-19 after attending a Nov. 20 caucus at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.
House Democratic leaders confirmed a newly elected member of its caucus tested positive after attending an orientation session at the State House in mid-November.
Sununu said the New Hampshire House and Senate should meet remotely if they are unable to hold committee hearings or sessions that protect lawmakers, staff and public through the use of masks and social-distancing.
But the governor said that’s the call of legislative leaders, referring to Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and acting House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
“If people want to work remotely, they can do that,” Sununu said.
“I commend them. I think Senator Morse and Sherm Packard on the House side are working hard to make sure that it is done right.”
Morse and Packard conferred Thursday with Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer at the Department of Health and Human Services and chief adviser to the Legislature on COVID-19 precautions.
“We are deeply saddened that the pandemic that spares no one afflicted our friend and colleague,” Morse and Packard said in a joint statement.
“We will be consulting with our Department of Health & Human Services and our General Court’s administrative office this afternoon regarding their advice on any additional specific steps we should take, beyond our ongoing COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, to ensure the continued protection of our legislators and staff. The State House building remains closed to the public.”
Entering his seventh term, Hinch had been the House Republican leader for the past two years until voters flipped the House, State Senate and Executive Council from Democratic to Republican control last month.
Flags on all public building flew at half-staff Thursday in Hinch’s honor.
Legislative leaders met privately Thursday to begin the discussion about how best to hold a memorial ceremony, virtual or otherwise, to celebrate Hinch’s public service.
The family announced in Hinch’s obituary, which will be published Sunday, that it “has chosen to forgo a traditional service, in lieu of a celebration of his life at a later date.”
On Monday, Sununu announced that a staffer in his office had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been staying home for four days after waking up with a fever.
Sununu said he did not go into quarantine because he wasn’t in close contact with the person, but one other staffer in the governor’s office did.
“The issue with my staff member and Speaker Hinch are two very separate incidents to be sure. We are always concerned. Everyone should be concerned whether it is in the workplace at the State House, at (state) Administrative Services or at Fred’s flower shop,” Sununu said. “If anyone has any thoughts, go get a test.”