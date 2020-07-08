CONCORD – Providers battling substance abuse in New Hampshire said it will take years to “rebuild the capacity” of care that COVID-19 has dismantled.
But during a remote roundtable discussion Tuesday, they told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan the pandemic has had some silver linings as some clients are engaging with them more than they did before the novel coronavirus hit the state.
Since March, drug overdose rates have increased in the state by 30 percent compared to the same stretch of time a year ago according to Michele Merritt, president and CEO of New Futures.
A survey of providers found 83 percent of them reported the novel coronavirus caused “significant financial hardship” with average losses of $23,000 from March through May, Merritt reported.
Nearly half (48 percent) have said they had to cancel some programs and 10 percent shut their agencies down.
“Some of these hits are going to take years frankly to rebuild our capacity,” Merritt said.
Lack of access to hospitals hurt
Until recently, hospitals were not allowed to offer non-time sensitive medical procedures and this too caused many with substance abuse problems to not be served.
“People who have put off treatment are in a higher level of acuity now,” Merritt said.
Hassan said it’s unfortunate that just as drug overdoses were declining in the state, COVID-19 arrived and those numbers have shot back up.
“I want to understand what those challenges are as we continue to fight an epidemic within a pandemic,” Hassan said.
She vowed to press Congress to include in the next COVID-19 relief legislation more support for these programs.
As many staffers are working from home, those coming to these program offices have been overtaxed according to Daisy Goodman with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Moms in Recovery Program in Lebanon.
“Provider burnout has been extremely high since the pandemic started; it has been tough for us as clinicians,” Goodman said.
“My hope is to definitely have some funding to bring more staff on board.”
Telephone contacts have shot up
Some clients especially older ones have embraced the use of appointments by telephone according to Daisy Pierce, executive director of Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region in Laconia.
“We have some participants that we have greater contact with than in the past,” Pierce said.
Congress approved in its CARES Act last March grants to expand the use of telehealth which included not only video but telephone appointments as well.
D.J. Johnson, a certified recovery support worker with the Family Resource Center in Gorham, said he’s been able to get back out to visit clients in recent weeks.
This becomes even more important in the rural North Country where the feeling of isolation can be dramatic, he said.
“Being there in person can make all the difference,” Johnson said.
Other providers taking part in the meeting were Nina DeMarco, behavioral health consultant and Substance Use Disorder Program Supervisor at Amoskeag Health in Manchester and Natacha Davis, outreach coordinator at Revive Recovery in Nashua.