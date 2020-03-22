Private distillery owners in New Hampshire are embracing a different sort of spirit in the face of the coronavirus threat.
Instead of whiskey, rum and vodka, their stills are turning out hand sanitizer to help keep their communities safe.
Andre Marcoux opened Live Free Distillery in a Manchester industrial park 18 months ago. The Manchester native’s day job is computer-aided design, but he spends his weekends making and selling craft liquor.
Until recently, the stainless steel stills wrapped in red oak at Live Free had been turning out products such as his popular dill-pickle vodka. But on Saturday, Marcoux switched production entirely over to hand sanitizer, using a formula put out by the World Health Organization. The alcohol trickling from the still is now being mixed with hydrogen peroxide and glycerol.
“It’s a giant chemistry set,” Marcoux said, pointing to the stills he hand-crafted himself. “Turning grain into the water of life.”
Last week, the U.S. Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) granted exemptions and authorization for American distillers to make ethanol-based hand sanitizer “to address the demand for such products during this emergency.”
Every distiller he knows in New Hampshire is making hand sanitizer to meet the need, Marcoux said. “We’re all just trying to help out,” he said.
Marcoux, 37, has a 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. The kids are home from school and daycare, and his wife, who works for an insurance company, has been working from home because of the health emergency.
Marcoux said he’s accepting donations to cover the cost of his supplies but he’s not trying to make money on the hand sanitizer his stills are producing. “I can make more profit making drinkable alcohol,” he said.
Blake Amacker started Copper Cannon Distillery in Chesterfield as a labor of love. A mechanical engineer, he said he never expected to be making hand sanitizer instead of liquor.
But on Saturday, that’s all his crew was turning out. “Hopefully we’ll end up making 50 gallons of it,” he said.
Amacker said he plans to give it away for free. “If there’s hospitals that need it, medical workers, we’re trying to make them a priority,” he said.
He also plans to collect donations from patrons to support employees of local bars and restaurants who are out of work because of the crisis.
“I know times are really, really weird right now,” he said. “We’re just trying to do our part to help the community.”
Abby Drake, tasting room and events manager at Tamworth Distilling, said her company is awaiting delivery of the needed supplies before they can ramp up production of hand sanitizer. The tasting room currently is closed to the public but employees are still working and its products are available at state liquor stores and online, she said.
On Saturday, they were bottling applejack but they’re prepared to switch over to making hand sanitizer, Drake said. “As soon as they get the ingredients, they’re going to work on it,” she said.
Tamworth Distilling plans to donate the first batches to nearby Tamworth Community Nurse Association, Drake said. “If we have some left over when we open, we’ll be bottling and selling it,” she said. “But first we want to fulfill the local need for it.”
“I’m glad that there’s something that we can do to help, other than just social distancing,” Drake said.
Aimee Mattingly of Pembroke stopped by Live Free Distillery Saturday afternoon to fill a plastic bottle with Marcoux’ concoction. She said she tried to find commercial hand sanitizer in the stores. “There’s nothing there,” she said.
Mattingly said she’s happy to see businesses doing what they can to help out in this crisis. “It’s wonderful that the community steps up, and everybody’s kind of behind everybody else,” she said.