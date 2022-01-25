CONCORD — Homeless-shelter operators and supportive lawmakers on Tuesday launched a campaign to convince the Legislature to more than double the state subsidy those facilities receive.
The state now pays $8.80 a night per bed, while homeless shelter advocates say their cost is about $46 a day — and going up because of the pandemic.
JoAnn Fenton, a volunteer with the Hundred Nights Inc. shelter in Keene, said the shelter received $104,000 in payments from the state in 2021, covering about 12% of its budget.
“These homeless shelters desperately need more funding to help provide a full range of services,” Fenton told the Senate Finance Committee.
“These shelters are not just a roof over someone’s head,” she said. “They do so much more for the clients they serve, to help them get back on their feet and be gainfully employed and productive.”
The bill (SB 415) from state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, and other Democratic lawmakers would raise that daily payment to $20 per shelter bed.
Overall, the state’s payments would rise to $9 million a year.
Kahn said that though most of the state’s 40 shelters are in urban areas, their residents come from across the state.
“Many residents from outside communities come to the shelter, which becomes a dropoff point because there is no residency requirement,” Kahn said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said COVID-19 has put further financial stress on the shelters, which have had to lower capacity to maintain social distancing.
Soucy said shelter operators had other big pandemic-related expenses, such as personal protection equipment.
“This is an ongoing problem, a significant one that predates the pandemic, but there is no question COVID-19 exacerbated the matter,” Soucy said.
Stephanie Savard of Families in Transition of Manchester said its average cost to house an adult is $30 a day and $76 for a family.
“I really think there is a need now,” Savard said.
Cross Roads House of Portsmouth, the second-largest shelter in the state with 100 beds and capacity for up to 12 families, has reduced occupancy to 80 people per night, said Executive Director Will Arvelo. The current wait list has 40 men, 30 women and 20 families.
“This problem is going to continue beyond COVID-19 because there is such a shortage of affordable housing,” Arvelo said.
“So many of our residents aren’t drug addicts or those who abused alcohol,” he said. “These are people who fell through the economic cracks and can’t afford their own place to live.”
No one testified against the bill.
Democratic legislative leaders made a push for this increase, but the Republican-led Legislature declined to include it in the two-year state budget.
Last fall, Gov. Chris Sununu approved offering homeless shelters $15 million in federal COVID-19 grants to make modifications to their buildings.