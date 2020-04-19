Sullivan Beauty Corp. in Hooksett has found a way to generate revenue through the COVID-19 shutdown and help its customers make money while their salons remain closed.
The Sullivan Stimulus includes a wholesale discount, gift card incentives and direct shipping.
Co-owner and Director of Business Development Tyler Sullivan said the company began the program on March 20 and will continue it until stores are allowed to reopen. About 1,300 of the company’s 2,200 clients are in New Hampshire.
Most salons have three channels of revenue, Sullivan said: retail sales, gift cards, and salon services like cuts, manicures and hair dying.
“That channel has been completely decimated right now,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan Beauty increased the potential profit margin for salon retailers by providing a 20 percent wholesale discount on all their products, and they’re making it easier to ship directly to customers by sending products straight to end users’ homes and covering the shipping costs.
Customers still go to their regular salons to make their orders, and the salons send the order up the chain to Sullivan Beauty to fulfill it.
Sullivan said in some cases of small orders his company may be losing money on the deal, but overall it’s still in the “profitability zone.”
The program also include an incentive for customers to buy gift cards, and pre-made Quarantine Care Packages.
For each $100 gift card a customer purchases, they are given a free retail hair product of their choice. Sullivan Beauty will resupply each product given out as part of this program free of charge once the program is finished and salons send a complete list of products.
The price of the products ranges from $15 to over $40. Sullivan estimates they average somewhere around $22.
The idea is to help companies cover overhead expenses like rent and utilities.
The care packages include three products each and are branded with “cheeky” names like Social Distance Detox, Secluded + Sexy and Residential Restoration. Sullivan said the company is also providing digital marketing content that their clients can use for email newsletters or social media to promote the offerings.
Cara Glaser, the general manager of Everything Essential Salon & Spa in Londonderry, said the business has been using the Sullivan Stimulus program for the past two weeks.
“At first when we closed, we thought it was just going to be a couple of weeks. But the longer it went by, the more our clients started reaching out to me,” Glaser said.
The thing they’re finding most helpful is the direct shipping. At first, she would leave products at the door of the shop for customers, but after a while it was becoming difficult to make multiple trips, and Glaser feared, too risky for the potential spread of COVID-19.
Now, they’re shipping two or three orders a day for about 30 customers, and Glaser estimates it has brought in about $600 in net revenue. Since the owners own the building outright, there isn’t a mortgage to worry about, so money isn’t the main concern, Glaser said. Rather, it’s about keeping their customers.
“It’s really making them feel that our business is there to help them, which is because Sullivan is doing it for us. So it’s helping us maintain our relationship with our clients,” Glaser said.
Technically, Glaser was laid off along with another 13 staff members when the store closed on March 18, but she’s still working to make sure they are available to serve their customers.
Normally, Glaser estimates retailing hair products make up about 20 percent of weekly revenues. The most popular products they’re selling now are temporary root touch-up sprays for women who dye their hair, Glaser said.
Sullivan said other salons, like Hue House Salon in North Andover, Mass., have taken full advantage of the gift card incentives. He said Hue House was able to sell over $4,000 worth of gift cards to help cover overhead expenses.
Ultimately, Sullivan said the beauty products distributor has a symbiotic relationship with its clients, but helping them grow has always been a part of the company’s ethos, even when Sullivan’s father C.B. Sullivan ran the previous eponymous company until it was sold in 2010.
“We are directly reliant on the salons on our business model,” Sullivan said. “Our mission is to help our clients grow.”
Sullivan Beauty has enjoyed significant growth since it rebranded and diversified its product offering in 2017, according to Sullivan. In September 2019, they moved to a larger 22,000-square-foot location at 272 Londonderry Turnpike in Hooksett, doubling their space needed for warehousing and an increasing array of products.
Sullivan co-owns the business with his brother, Kerry, and sister, Lauren. Their father’s company, C.B. Sullivan Co., was the largest multi-line professional beauty product distributor in the U.S. East Coast until 2010, Sullivan said, when it was sold to SalonCentric.
Since SalonCentric was a vertically integrated subsidiary of beauty product manufacturer L’Oreal, competitive manufacturer Paul Mitchell did not want to be distributed by SalonCentric, Sullivan said.
The Sullivans decided to create an off-shoot business called Paul Mitchell of Northern New England, which distributed Paul Mitchell products exclusively for seven years, though they were only restricted to doing so by a noncompete clause in the deal with SalonCentric for five years.
The Sullivan patriarch died in 2015.
Then, in 2017, the company pivoted again by rebranding to Sullivan Beauty Corp. and offering multiple product lines, which drove its growth as it picked up new suppliers and expanded its reach into Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, where it doesn’t have Paul Mitchell distribution rights.
Sullivan said Paul Mitchell still makes up about 70 percent of their sales.
Other national companies and organizations are introducing programs to help the beauty service industry.
Paul Mitchell parent company John Paul Mitchell Systems introduced a $4 million stimulus plan earlier this month to help salons with free hair color, free back-bar products and some enhanced education and digital support, according to a press release.
The Professional Beauty Association (PBA), an industry membership organization, is helping member salons by raising money through a new COVID-19 relief fund, according to the PBA website. The plan is to raise $2.5 million and the money will be used to help cover bills, put food on the table and buy supplies.