With much of the world shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Hooksett Town Council is trying to determine the best path forward in serving its constituents.
On Wednesday, the Council attempted to hold a hybrid in-person/call-in meeting that Town Council Chairman James Sullivan hoped would allow residents a chance to voice their viewpoints while also not violating Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order earlier this week that prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
Although the state legislature is exempted from that emergency order, local elected bodies are not and the Council aimed to move forward with a shorter version of its agenda made a week earlier until a full quorum could not be reached.
Sullivan and District Four Councilor John Durand attended the meeting in person along with four staff members, with Durand stating that he was present “under protest.”
District One Councilor Timothy Tsantoulis, At-Large Councilor Alex Walczyk and Vice-Chairman Robert Duhaime were able to call in remotely, leaving the Council one member short of a quorum under its rules. Durand could not be reached for comment on Thursday regarding his comment during the aborted meeting’s roll call.
Sullivan says that at some point, Hooksett may emulate other nearby communities in creating municipal meetings where all members and the public at large participate remotely, but even if that does not become a reality, some councilors such as Tsantoulis will only participate remotely until the crisis concludes.
“I know why I didn’t show up in person, I have two grandchildren who are against me getting out because of my age,” he said. “These are trying times right now and I want to be socially responsible. I’m trying to do the right thing and do my part to help end this as quickly as possible by doing as much social distancing as I can.”
The original agenda was set to be pared down to time-sensitive items such as a legally required report the town must send to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue due by Monday. On that and several other items, the town will now seek extensions, but Sullivan also hopes that the town can soon also begin deliberating upon less-urgent items as well.
While Sullivan believes that a completely remote meeting structure could work in the future, he believes that having at least one Councilor present at town hall during meetings helps facilitate the process with staff meetings organizing the needed technology for councilors participating remotely.
He also believes it provides a sense of symbolism that despite the pandemic, the town is still trying to serve its constituents.
“I’m certainly far from perfect as a chairperson, but I think having someone there shows that we are concerned with the issues we’re facing and shows that there’s someone to steady the ship,” he said. “I am a glass-half-full kind of guy and I think we all have to show that the town is here for its residents and everybody is here for each other.”