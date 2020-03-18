As stores run short of toilet paper, Merrimack's sewer system is getting clogged by paper towels and wipes flushed as alternatives.
“They really wreak havoc in there,” said Leo Gaudette, chief operator at the Merrimack wastewater treatment facility.
The use of flushable wipes has been an ongoing problem which has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the septic receiving facility has not been affected, the town's pump station is being clogged with various types of cloth wipes, according to Gaudette.
“We are already seeing an uptick of problems,” he said.
This week, Gaudette said, a mechanic sent to clear a pump station clog wound up needing someone else to help him. Together, it took more than two hours to dig out the wipes, Gaudette said.
Workers have replaced parts damaged because of the wipes and had to replace them again two or three days later, he said.
Even wipes that are labeled as flushable should be thrown away, he said. And some some people may be flushing disinfecting wipes used clean surfaces instead of throwing them in the trash.
Flushing the wrong things doesn't only affect municipal sewer systems, Gaudette said. Private septic systems also can experience serious problems when anything other than toilet paper is flushed.
Nashua officials also are reminding residents of proper potty procedures.
“We know there are challenges during these trying times, but we need to make a very important request -- please, please, be careful what you flush down your toilets,” the Nashua Public Works Department said in a Wednesday statement urging customers to avoid flushing wipes or paper towels.
Not only do wipes and towels pose problems for the wastewater facility, they can block pipes that run from homes to the sewer lines, the statement said.
“If you must use something other than toilet paper, please put it in a bag and throw it out,” Nashua officials said.