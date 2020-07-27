The CEOs of three hospitals in New Hampshire are asking residents to wear masks when in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dean Carucci of Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Jeff Scionti of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester and John Skevington of Parkland Medical Center in Derry issued a joint letter Monday saying that science has proven masks are effective in slowing the transmission of the deadly virus.
“By wearing a mask, you significantly reduce the risk of spreading the disease if you have it – with or without symptoms – and of contracting a disease which continues to put our loved ones, friends, neighbors and co-workers in hospitals, on respirators, and in graves,” the letter says.
The letter cited recent studies in Health Affairs and The Lancet that show that state-issued mask mandates led to a slowdown of infection in other parts of the country.
“Health Affairs data suggested the first five days after a mandate, the daily growth rate slowed by 0.9 percent compared to the five days prior to the mandate, and at three weeks, the daily growth rate had slowed by 2 percent,” the letter says.
New Hampshire is now the only state in northern New England that does not require people to cover their faces while out in public when social distancing is not possible. Vermont’s governor, Phil Scott, issued a statewide mask mandate on Friday that takes effect Aug. 1, citing a rise in cases elsewhere in the United States.
Carucci said Monday that he and the other two HCA Healthcare hospital CEOs in New Hampshire started thinking about making a public statement about masks weeks ago when they started to see the numbers surge in places such as Florida and Texas.
COVID-19 cases are under control at the three New Hampshire HCA Healthcare hospitals, Carucci said. The patients in Portsmouth who have been diagnosed with the virus recently have either traveled to parts of the country where there were surges or attended large group events where people have not been vigilant about social distancing and face coverings, such as weddings, he said.
Carucci said he sees wearing a mask in public as a social responsibility to others.
“I don’t think it is a huge ask to ask folks to wear a mask when you think about the consequences of not wearing a mask," he said. "I think it is our social responsibility to one another."
Lauren Collins-Cline, director of communications at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, said Monday that CMC also supports initiatives in place to encourage people to wear masks.
“Nobody has witnessed the devastation of COVID-19 more than those who work in health care, and we know that every individual can play a profound role in getting this crisis under control,” Collins-Cline said.
Gov. Chris Sununu has said he will not support a statewide mask mandate but supports communities that choose to adopt them. Officials at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services urge people to use a face covering when social distancing is not practicable, but also remind people to take other preventative measures, such as washing their hands.
Leaders in Durham, Plymouth and Keene are considering some sort of face covering requirement. Nashua already has one in place.
Earlier this month, Portsmouth passed a resolution encouraging the use of face coverings citywide, and city councilors are expected to vote on an ordinance there soon. Portsmouth’s attorney, Robert Sullivan, says their proposed ordinance will likely mirror what was already unanimously passed by city councilors on July 13. The City Council meets next on Aug. 3.
“Nothing is written yet, but there will be discussion on an ordinance brought to the city council based on the resolution previously adopted on this topic,” Sullivan said.
Some of the small shops in Portsmouth already require people to wear face coverings and limit the number of shoppers allowed in a store at the same time.
Many larger businesses, including Walmart and Market Basket, now require people to wear face coverings inside their stores as well.
Planet Fitness, which did not require members to wear masks when its gyms in New Hampshire reopened on June 18, rolled out a new mask policy on Monday.
Members and guests will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside Planet Fitness locations nationwide beginning on Aug. 1. The Hampton-based company has approximately 1,450 locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia.
“Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before,” CEO Chris Rondeau said in a statement.
As of July 26 at 9 a.m., 409 people in New Hampshire had died due to COVID-19. There have been 688 hospitalizations and 6,436 people have been diagnosed with the disease, according to state health officials.