Hospital execs: Outline challenges, seek consumer patience
Hospital executives briefed the media Wednesday about the workforce, bed capacity and other challenges the health care field faces in the three years since COVID-19 arrived in New Hampshire. From left to right are John Jurczyk, president St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, Steve Ahnen, president NH Hospital Association, Susan Reeves, executive vice president with the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and Greg Baxter, president and CEO of the Elliot Heath System in Manchester.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — On the third anniversary of COVID-19's arrival in New Hampshire, leaders from among the state’s 31 hospitals urged policymakers to help them address an unprecedented workforce shortage, inadequate bed capacity and other challenges.

New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steven Ahnen said the health care field can’t “tweak” its way out of this crisis, which in some way has hit the system harder than the global pandemic did.