CONCORD — On the third anniversary of COVID-19's arrival in New Hampshire, leaders from among the state’s 31 hospitals urged policymakers to help them address an unprecedented workforce shortage, inadequate bed capacity and other challenges.
New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steven Ahnen said the health care field can’t “tweak” its way out of this crisis, which in some way has hit the system harder than the global pandemic did.
“We are in a very different place than we were 36, 24 and 12 months ago, but the challenges we face are as great as they have ever been,” Ahnen said during a media roundtable with other hospital leaders at the NHHA’s headquarters in Concord.
Ahnen and five executives at some of the state’s 23 acute-care hospitals said they are dealing with rising consumer demand for health care that filled 96% of beds during 2022.
At the same time the industry is dealing with an employee vacancy rate that’s doubled since 2018.
This required a 133% increase in spending to hire outside staff last year, compared to a a 7.3% increase the year before.
“Many have left health care in general, and we are working very hard to recruit and backfill and that creates a tyranny of competition for some really elite workers,” said Greg Baxter, president and CEO of the Elliot Heath System in Manchester.
Complicating matters is that a lack of capacity throughout the system has meant many patients remain in hospital beds without insurance, eligible to leave but stuck because there’s no room for them in a nursing home or behavioral health setting.
“We have a significant number of patients, sometimes up to 20 to 25 percent (of capacity), up to 400 beds, all open and ready to go at a another level of care,” said Susan Reeves, executive vice president at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
“We have heard from our colleagues in the nursing home arena that their level of stress, if it is possible, might be higher than ours.”
Big pay hikes urged
That’s why Ahnen and his colleagues urged lawmakers to change Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget and give higher, targeted increases in Medicaid rates for providers working in nursing homes and behavioral health centers.
“What I’m saying we would argue is they should receive rates for services higher before we do,” Ahnen said.
Sununu's budget proposal includes a 3.1% across-the-board increase, but he has said he is open to differing rate hikes.
Chris Fore, quality manager at Concord Hospital, said emergency rooms have borne the brunt of patient demand and higher, often unavoidable, costs.
“If a hospital is a ship, then the first department that takes on water is your emergency department,” Fore said.
Later he added, “There have clearly been times in the past month or two where patients could not get the care that they deserve, and that’s heartbreaking.”
Baxter said hospital administrators need to innovate in order to manage customer expectations.
“We built a really good mousetrap for 24-hour access to all toys the public knows that we have and that created a vacuum pulling them all in,” Baxter said about the consumer mindset once the pandemic subsided.
“The challenge is that (hospital) is not always the most appropriate place.”
More consolidation likely
Ahnen said these financial stresses could lead to more consolidation in the industry as smaller hospitals struggle to make it on their own.
“How they do that, how they organize themselves to serve, we will likely see more of that (consolidation) and not less,” Ahnen said.
John Jurczyk, president St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, said the Legislature should permanently expand the Medicaid coverage for low-income adults that has been in place since 2014.
Over the past nine years, emergency room visits by the uninsured has dropped from 20% of total visits to 7%.
Hospitals spent $160 million on uncompensated care for the uninsured in 2014. The cost fell to $69 million in 2021.
“We are managing disease in that population and we are lowering the cost of care,” Jurczyk said.
Michael Peterson, president and CEO of Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, said rural hospitals have faced even greater struggles attracting workers and managing costs.
COVID-19 made the job more difficult, Peterson said, because some consumers have spread false theories about the safety of vaccines and other treatments for the virus.
“I thought this would unify us. It has divided us,” Peterson said.
He urged consumers to consider the struggles health care providers are facing and have faith they will address essential needs and solve these challenges.
“In the meantime we need patience from our patients, understanding and awareness,” Peterson said.