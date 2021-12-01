As New Hampshire hospitals contend with more than 400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, they are pleading with unvaccinated Granite Staters to get their shots and for those already inoculated to get boosters as soon as possible.
Hospitals including Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, Elliot Hospital in Manchester, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover and Exeter Hospital have begun to restrict some elective procedures, as hospitals did in the dark first weeks of the pandemic.
Exeter Hospital is full, said Debra Vasapolli, director of public relations for Exeter Health Resources.
“We are at capacity for our inpatient units. Our intensive care unit is full,” she said.
The combination of a COVID-19 surge that has been building since the late summer, and an influx of sicker-than-usual patients who have been putting off care during the pandemic, has been testing hospitals for months. Add to those factors the effects of a nationwide shortage of health care workers and the burnout those workers are feeling from 20 months of dealing with a crisis.
With record numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in recent days, some hospitals in New Hampshire are stretched thin and preparing for the situation to worsen this winter.
In addition to limiting elective procedures, many hospitals also are reducing the number of visitors patients are allowed. In Exeter, most adults cannot have visitors, and women giving birth can have just one support person, Vasapolli said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s hospitals began limiting visitors at its hospitals earlier this fall.
Hospitals are bracing for everything to get worse this winter.
“Today is Dec. 1. We haven’t even gotten into winter and all of the typical ICU admissions we see with flu, pneumonia, COPD,” said Koren Superchi, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care at Littleton Hospital.
She sighed heavily. “The next 30, 60, 90 days are looking grim.”
Vaccines and boosters
Hospitals are urging the approximately two-thirds of New Hampshire residents who are vaccinated to get booster shots and pleading for the unvaccinated to get their shots.
But in New Hampshire, most people are having to wait weeks for a booster appointment.
Although some vaccinated people have become infected, been hospitalized and even died from the virus, hospitals say unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of COVID in-patients.
“The majority of the patients — not all, but about 80% of the patients we’re seeing — are unvaccinated,” Superchi said. “And they’re a lot younger. We’re seeing 30-, 40-, 50-year-olds who are hospitalized. It’s not the 70- and 80-year-olds.”
Superchi said it is a myth that healthy younger people will do well against the virus.
“This virus doesn’t care how old you are. It doesn’t care how healthy you may be. We’re seeing young people who are very sick with this virus,” Superchi said. “We have intubated 30-year-olds in our ICU — who did not do well,” she said, and had to be transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock for more intensive care.
The vaccine won’t prevent all COVID-19 infections and it won’t prevent all illness, Superchi said, but it improves a person’s chances against the virus.
Get the vaccine, she urged.
“It’ll keep you out of the hospital. It’ll keep you out of the morgue.”