Mask requirements, even in health care settings, are going by the wayside as COVID-19 transmission has steadily declined in New Hampshire.

 MEGHAN PIERCE/Union Leader FILE

After three years of requiring face masks, hospitals and health systems across New Hampshire are lifting or easing mask requirements as COVID-19 transmission and prevalence wanes — and the public health emergency that began more than three years ago officially concludes in May.

Late last week, hospitals and walk-in centers in the Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Health systems made face masks optional for visitors, non-infectious patients and vaccinated staff, in response to CDC guidelines and low levels of cases and spread rates in Hillsborough County.