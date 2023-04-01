After three years of requiring face masks, hospitals and health systems across New Hampshire are lifting or easing mask requirements as COVID-19 transmission and prevalence wanes — and the public health emergency that began more than three years ago officially concludes in May.
Late last week, hospitals and walk-in centers in the Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Health systems made face masks optional for visitors, non-infectious patients and vaccinated staff, in response to CDC guidelines and low levels of cases and spread rates in Hillsborough County.
On Monday, Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Parkland Medical Center in Derry and freestanding emergency rooms in Seabrook and Dover no longer will have universal masking policies. Masks will be required for people with respiratory symptoms and those with COVID infections or exposure to COVID in the previous 10 days.
“Our movement is not a sentiment of being done with it all, or being tired of wearing masks. We’re trying to follow the science,” said Dr. Kevin Desrosiers, chief medical officer at Elliot Hospital.
Research shows that the universal value of wearing masks — found to be 10% to 45% effective at slowing COVID transmission — declines as disease incidence drops. “We all remain open and realize we could need them again,” Desrosier said.
On Friday, New Hampshire hospitals reported 17 positive COVID tests. Two patients who had come to Elliot for other reasons tested positive for COVID.
Hillsborough County has experienced fewer cases and lowered transmission rates for more than two weeks. More than 90% of people have “some degree of immunity” because they have been vaccinated or exposed to COVID and its variants, Derosiers said.
New Hampshire has experienced year-over-year declines in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. Statewide COVID hospitalizations declined by 70% and 82% between winter 2021-22 and winter 2022-23.
But caution continues across medical settings. Some hospital systems, including Dartmouth Health and Concord Regional Health Care, are continuing current mask protocols while monitoring case numbers and transmission rates. Others are making them optional for patients and visitors and vaccinated staff — except in situations with potentially infectious or medically fragile individuals or during medical procedures where masks are required.
The risk remains greatest for elderly people and those with weakened immune systems or chronic conditions. COVID is likely to persist in the general population as another respiratory virus, surging and slowing with cold and flu season, with its effects depending on one’s immune system.
‘Mask mirroring’
Doctors and nurses at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro are optimistic. March 29 was the first day since the pandemic that the eastern Lakes Region hospital and its Moultonborough, Tamworth, Alton and Ossipee clinics had no staff or patients test positive for COVID-19.
Masks are required in hallways, cafeterias and any situation where providers face patients. But they’re optional in staff meetings for those who have had COVID or been vaccinated.
Dr. Barry Gendron, Huggins’ chief medical officer, expects the mask rule to lift in the next several weeks, replaced by an optional practice tailored to individuals and situations, known as “mask mirroring.”
“If a patient has a mask on, I’d automatically don my mask” to respect what makes the patient and family comfortable, Gendron said.
Now, after ebbs and peaks of a pandemic that brought the world to a standstill, “if you look at evidence and data, the transmission and prevalence of COVID in the community is low.”
Gendron said collective immunity is much higher now than in March 2020, when COVID-19 struck in force and natural defenses in the general population against a novel health threat registered near zero.
Now, a large percentage of the population has acquired natural immunity, especially after contracting omicron, the variant that peaked in November 2021. Someone with a strong immune system will have longer and higher protection against COVID than someone with a weakened system, he said.
Attitudes and habits
Huggins Hospital’s mask mirroring strategy will be to serve patients and their family members in their comfort and safety zones.
“Everybody’s perspective in terms of how the disease may affect them is different. For some, who aren’t worried, it’s like having a cold,” Gendron said.
For those with risk factors such as advanced age, heart or lung disease or obesity, or greater vulnerability because they are taking immunosuppressive drugs, mask-wearing is a critical tool to reduce exposure to any disease that’s spread through airborne droplets.
”It’s important to be mask mirroring with no questions asked. It should become a social norm if you encounter someone with a mask,” Gendron said. “What we learned is we need to be more vigilant with hygiene and handwashing, and wear masks when we’re sick, whether it’s COVID or not.”
Gendron hopes COVID will be a wake-up call that sparks a shift in lifestyle choices. COVID proved more lethal for individuals with co-morbid conditions, he said. Studies showed that people who exercised regularly before getting COVID fared much better than those who didn’t.
“We can use this as a learning opportunity,” he said. Coming to work even when you were sick or feeling poorly used to be regarded as ‘’a badge of honor” — a sign of dedication. “Now nobody appreciates it when sick people come to work.”
After hospitals and health care settings make masks optional, patients and visitors will continue to see paper masks and hand sanitizer available in reception areas.
On Thursday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 437 new positive COVID-19 test results across the state for the past week. That includes people inside and outside hospitals who test positive because of previous exposure, according to health care providers.
“The purpose of masking, social distancing, disinfecting, sheltering in place, and vaccination was to ‘bend the curve’ when the pandemic hit. This was to prevent our hospitals and health care system from being overwhelmed. We have done that,” said Dr. Joseph Ebner, chief of medicine at Speare Memorial Hospital.
“The inpatient burden from COVID has been low for some time. COVID will likely always be here, and become endemic to our community.”
Estimates are that 90% of the U.S. population has some immunity now to COVID from a vaccine or natural illness.
“I imagine people in our communities will more likely stay home when feeling ill, or wear a mask when feeling ill in public due to our collective experience with COVID,” Ebner said. “This is not a bad thing, and we should find ways to promote this to prevent the spread of many illnesses.”