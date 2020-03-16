Several hospitals have begun postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures while dental practices are considering possible closures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, and hospitals affiliated with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health are among those delaying elective procedures.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock officials say a nationwide shortage of critical supplies has forced hospitals to focus on making sure there are enough supplies and equipment available as the number of coronavirus cases in New Hampshire is expected to rise.
“Given the rapidly evolving situation here in New Hampshire, we made this decision because we must strategically and effectively allocate our resources, including such items as surgical masks, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizers, and also prepare for staff to care for the patients we anticipate in the days and weeks to come. While we are hopeful that we can replenish our supplies in the near-term, it is critical that we adjust around our current supplies, and have protocols in place for staff coverage,” said Joanne M. Conroy, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health president and chief executive officer.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged hospitals and others in the health care community to take such action to free up personnel who may be needed for a coronavirus response, reduce exposure by potentially infected patients, and preserve resources.
Wentworth-Douglass is also postponing elective procedures in surgical, endoscopic, pain center, cardiology and interventional radiology cases that were planned over the next several weeks.
Catholic Medical Center made the same decision to put off most elective procedures, but those that are considered medically necessary and outpatient procedures that don’t require the use of personal protective equipment and anesthesia will continue for now.
“We have an obligation to our patients, our employees, and our community to ensure a safe environment and to be ready for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients who need a higher level of care,” said Dr. Joseph Pepe, CMC president and chief executive officer.
CMC says patients who don’t receive a call about their procedure should arrive as planned. Regular outpatient, emergency, and urgent care will continue.
Dr. Paul Cass, chief medical officer at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, said the decision was a difficult one.
“We are committed to the people we serve therefore sometimes we must make difficult decisions. The key issue is how will we have enough masks, gowns and gloves for the safety of our staff as they care for these patients. No one knows how many patients will need hospital care if there is a surge of patients in the next several weeks. By stopping elective surgeries, we stabilize our supplies,” he said.
Vanessa Stafford, vice president of communications at the New Hampshire Hospital Association, said, “We are currently working with hospital executive and clinical leadership across the state, as well as our partners at the Division of Public Health Services, to draft guidance for hospitals on protocols related to elective procedures, but many around the state have already implemented such activities they feel would best suit the needs of their patients and facilities as they prepare for a potential surge of patients,”
Other hospitals have held off delaying elective procedures for now. They include Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, all affiliates of North Country Healthcare.
“Since Friday we’ve had daily meetings ... It’s basically an assessment of where we are and what we’re hearing from the CDC and the feds,” said James Patry, spokesman for North Country Healthcare.
Meanwhile, dental practices are weighing their options and have adopted additional screening measures, including temperature checks when patients arrive.
Some states have recommended the closure of dentist offices.
“From an epidemiological standpoint, it takes out another spot for possible contagion, so if people are going to dental practices and they’re sick and are carriers, there’s always that risk. If the dentist office doesn’t open for anything but emergency procedures, then there are fewer people out there on the way to the dentist appointments and potentially infecting not just their friends and their neighbors but also the staff,” said Michael Auerbach, executive director of the New Hampshire Dental Society.
But he noted that shutting the doors would have an economic impact, and it could also lead some patients to visit their local emergency room for a toothache while waiting for their dentist to reopen.
“A lot of people are on edge and we have to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the patients as well as the dental and medical professions,” he said.