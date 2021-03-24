CONCORD – Republican leaders on the House Finance Committee moved forward Wednesday on a plan to give the Legislature more power to deal with future emergencies through a proposed amendment to the two-year state budget.
House Finance Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, admitted he offered this as an amendment to the House budget trailer bill (HB 2), as a way to win over enough rank-and-file conservatives to pass the spending blueprint when the full House takes it up next month.
“If this is something I can get them to agree to vote for the budget, I’ll put it in there,” Weyler said.
The proposal would require the governor, after declaring a state of emergency, would, after 21 days, have to get a majority vote from both houses of the Legislature to renew it.
Under current law, the Legislature can vote to rescind an emergency through a joint resolution.
Gov. Chris Sununu criticized the proposal.
“This amendment restricts management of the state in a time of crisis and puts the health and wellbeing of our citizens in danger," Sununu said in a statement.
A small band of House Republicans authored more than 15 bills during the 2021 session to check the authority of the governor.
They maintain Sununu exceeded his constitutional authority by extending this COVID-19 emergency nearly 20 times.
“We are the policy making body; please get us involved if you are going to be declaring an emergency,” Weyler said. “We want to be involved in anything that is emergency related. This calls for us to do that.”
If the COVID-19 emergency stayed in place by the time the governor were to sign a budget bill in late June, Weyler said this new procedure would apply to it.
The Division 3 working group on House Finance approved this proposal on a partisan, 4-3 vote with all Republicans in support, all Democrats voting against it.
Budget amendment would be harder to veto
State Rep. Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover, praised Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, for involving the minority members while chairing this working group, but she criticized this process.
“I think this really colors the way we all feel, at the end of the day. I think it is an embarrassment to the public as to how we are dealing with this,” Nordgren said.
Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, said another House committee had recommended on Wednesday a separate bill to lay out how to deal with future emergencies.
Edwards said it makes more sense to attach this topic to the budget trailer bill because it would be harder for Sununu to veto than a separate bill.
“There is a significant amount of the Legislature that believes the role of the Legislature has been minimized during this state of emergency,” Edwards said.
“There are no firm metrics under which the state of emergency could be lifted.”
Voters last November flipped the House from Democratic to Republican control but the majority, currently 212-186, is the smallest for any party in several decades.
“A small group of holdouts in a close House can make all the difference,” observed Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally-conservative, Americans for Prosperity.
Since the Nov. 3 election, one Republican, Speaker Dick Hinch of Merrimack, has died and one Democrat has stepped down.
The proposed spending plan pending before House budget writers contains some, but not all, of Sununu’s priorities.
The pending, budget trailer bill will include the tax cuts Sununu had called for, to cut state taxes on restaurant room and meals, business activity and on interest and dividends.
But a House working group has already decided to reject Sununu’s plan to begin a merger of the two and four-year college systems, opting instead to recommend that a commission further study the matter.