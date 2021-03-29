CONCORD — House budget writers approved Monday many changes to Gov. Chris Sununu’s two-year spending plan, aimed at winning over enough Republican votes to pass it next week.
House Finance Committee Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, said after consulting with House Republican leaders, he’s urged the group to endorse spending cuts and to adopt socially-conservative policies to get enough conservatives on board for the $13 billion package (HB 1).
The budget will come to the full House for a vote when it meets April 7-9 at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford.
The House Finance panel endorsed its proposed budget along partisan lines, with all GOP members in support of the outcome and Democrats opposed to it.
The group will again meet Wednesday to formally adopt the changes.
Some of the changes seek to curb the powers that Sununu and future governors would have in dealing with future emergencies.
A minority of House Republican members have advanced in this session more than 15 bills in reaction to Sununu’s emergency orders to impose economic restrictions due to the risk of COVID-19.
Emergency powers curbed
The committee endorsed adding to the House budget trailer bill (HB 2) a separate bill (HB 63) that would refund to businesses the $10,000 they have paid for violating pandemic restrictions. The same bill also permits individuals to ask a judge to annul any convictions arising from COVID-19 enforcement.
Another recommended change would require a governor after 21 days of issuing an emergency declaration to ask for permission from the Legislature to extend it. The move would require a majority vote in the House and State Senate.
Under current law, the governor had the authority to declare an emergency due to COVID-19 and to individually renew it through executive order every three weeks.
The plan also adopts a controversial House bill (HB 544) that would prevent any private or public contractors from teaching “divisive concepts” such as critical race theory or course that teaches the state or country is fundamentally racist or sexist.
State Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, called that section “very troubling.”
“I certainly support the governor in his announcement that he would veto any legislation such as that,” Leishman said. “I am hopeful this doesn’t come out in the final package.”
The House budget panel rejected Sununu’s bid to begin the consolidation of the four- and two-year college system into one higher education unit.
Sununu wanted to eliminate both boards of trustees and replace it with one that would spearhead the merger.
Instead, the committee is recommending the creation of an 11-person commission to further study the issue.
The panel also stripped from the bill Sununu's plan to give business owners a tax credit incentive to offer a voluntary family medical leave benefit.
To reduce the spending bottom line, State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said a statewide work force shortage makes it difficult to fill vacant positions; as a result, this budget would eliminate 216 vacant jobs in the Department of Health and Human Services, saving the budget $22.6 million in spending.
The budget also would require HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette to carry out a $50 million further cut in expenses over the next two years.
Democrats were critical of that move.
“The back of the budget cut really makes it clear we have not done the work we should have done,” said Rep. Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover.
Sununu ed reforms dropped
Rep. Lynne Ober, R-Hudson, said budget writers reduced from $30 million down to $1 million a year an infrastructure grant offering for local school districts.
The most recent, federal COVID-19 relief bill gives New Hampshire schools $350 million in grants, and that erases the need for a state-run initiative, Ober said.
Edwards also defended a cut in state grants for family planning to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
“I don’t think anybody needs to worry about the financial wherewithal of Planned Parenthood,” Edwards said.
Federal monies approved by the Biden administration will replace that cut, Andrews said. The Trump administration had reduced federal support for these programs.
Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, said the change in policy will take nearly nine months to occur, which is why Planned Parenthood needs more than in this budget.
Other changes include:
— Historical Racing (HB 626): This change would expand legalized gambling to permit patrons to make bets on an archive of horse races that had already occurred. The New Hampshire Lottery would manage this new program that supporters maintain could raise up to $10 million a year.
— Sununu Youth Center: This would close the Manchester facility that houses juveniles who are ordered to be incarcerated until they reach the age of adulthood. Advocates maintain the building is much larger than is needed for the small numbers of juveniles sent to this location and that a new initiative should replace it.
— Property Tax Relief: The budget would take $100 million in budget surplus money and use it to lower the statewide property tax that all cities and towns have to remit to support state aid to education. Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway, said this should allow communities to reduce their local property taxes by the same amount.
— Psychiatric Hospital: Sununu proposed to build a new 60-bed hospital to replace inmates with mental illness residing in the state prison system; this budget eliminates that plan.