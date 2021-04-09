A federal appeals court has ruled New Hampshire House Democratic lawmakers with serious health issues may be able to attend sessions remotely in the future.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court’s ruling that found House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, had legislative immunity when he decided that providing the remote option for some, but not all, members was impractical and not possible.
The 14-page ruling from Judge William Kayatt Jr. issued late Thursday sends the case back down to the U.S. District Court in Concord to specifically consider to what extent these lawmakers should be able to attend sessions online due to their individual disabilities.
The decision also leaves open the potential that, eventually, the impact of this decision could become moot as lawmakers, who are fully vaccinated, could safely attend future meetings of the House.
“The district court should also determine whether, as to what extent, changing circumstances may moot the plaintiffs’ claims," the appeals court judge said.
House Democrats had maintained that there were 28 lawmakers with serious medical conditions who should get relief under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions.
The judge agreed the ADA protections applied in this matter, but it noted that this relief was not absolute.
“The decision whether to require an accommodation must balance the benefits of that accommodation against the legislative interests of the affected entity,” the judge said in his decision.
House GOP rank-and-file rejected changing rules
The lower court decision relied heavily on a 1995 federal appeals court finding that barred a lawsuit brought against then-Rhode Island House Speaker John Harwood, who issued a rule banning lobbyists from being on the House floor while it was in session.
U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty said federal courts have limited jurisdiction when it comes to state legislative disputes.
The appellate court decided that case was not precisely on point, Judge Kayatt noting it would have been had those Rhode Island lobbyists at issue been in wheelchairs.
Packard said he had no authority to grant a request to attend sessions remotely because there was no House rule that allows members to participate online.
Democrats tried in December and January to convince the House to adopt those rule changes, but the Republican-led body turned aside both attempts.
Since the start of the 2021 session, House committees have used a hybrid model for hearings, with legislators either attending in person or remotely.
So far in 2021, the 24-member state Senate has conducted all of its business remotely.
The seven House Democrats with serious medical problems who brought suit were House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton along with Reps. Paul Berch of Westmoreland, Kendall Snow of Manchester, David Cote of Nashua, Katherine Rogers of Concord, Charlotte DiLorenzo of Newmarket and Diane Langley of Manchester.