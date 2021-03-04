CONCORD – New Hampshire House Democrats asked a Boston, Mass. appeals court to order that House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, permit lawmakers, with serious medical conditions, to attend future, House sessions remotely.
Lawyers for the lawmakers filed this appeal of U.S. District Court Chief Justice Landya McCafferty's Feb. 22 decision that had rejected their lawsuit.
McCafferty did not rule on the merits of the suit which charged Packard’s decision violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act along with the state and federal Constitutions.
Instead, McCafferty decided Packard was immune from federal lawsuit for any decisions he made regarding the conduct of lawmakers during the course of their meetings.
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, was the lead party in the lawsuit.
Cushing was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 prostate cancer. Since then, he was hospitalized four times for infections in a Boston hospital.
Rep. David Cote, D-Nashua, suffered from cerebral palsy, had coronary artery disease and had not left his home since the pandemic began.
“We have appealed because we believe the courts should be available to protect the disabled from discrimination, especially when discrimination is used to gain an unfair political advantage by robbing 100,000 citizens of representation in what should always be the people’s House,” Cote said in a statement.
Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, suffered from “extremely critical kidney disease” and was on a waiting list for a transplant.
“I am pleased that the New Hampshire House Democrats are standing strong for the right of all representatives to effectively do the job they were elected to do — to fully represent the interests of their constituents and the citizens of this state,” Berch said.
There were 27 lawmakers who asked Packard, in writing, to give them an accommodation under the ADA to attend and vote during sessions while online.
Lawyers for Packard told McCafferty that the House leader was unable to give this access to a select group of lawmakers.
House Republican leaders said they have explored, but have not come up with, a process to permit all lawmakers and staff to attend sessions remotely.
Last week, the House of Representatives rejected a proposed rules change that Democratic lawmakers offered to allow remotely-held sessions.
This was the third time since last December that the House GOP majority members united to turn down the rules change.