CONCORD – House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, with three disabled colleagues backing him up, urged Acting House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to let any lawmaker meet remotely and avoid having to attend a “drive-in” session Jan. 6 at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Cushing, 68, said Packard’s “Dear Colleagues” letter Sunday spelling out the in-your-car meeting would violate a lawmaker's rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and he wouldn't rule out suing House leaders if they refuse to make an accommodation.
“The leader of the Republican majority is doing everything possible except that which is most obvious and that is to allow us to meet remotely,” the eight-term Rep. Cushing said during a Tuesday press conference held remotely via Zoom.
“Why we are spending all these resources to circumvent an obvious solution is beyond me.”
House members are expected on Jan. 6 to elect Packard as speaker to replace Rep. Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, who died eight days after he was given the gavel.
An autopsy confirmed Hinch, 71, had contracted COVID-19.
Packard, 71, said for weeks he has worked with UNH officials on this session set to take place in the largest parking lot on campus near the Hamel Recreation Center.
“I take the health and safety of all our members and staff very seriously, which is why we plan to host what we believe to be the most risk mitigated session of the House yet during this pandemic, in a socially distanced, inside your-own-vehicle manner, on Jan. 6,” Packard wrote.
“It is our belief that the extra precautions of members voting and debating from the comfort of their own vehicles, spread apart across the largest parking lot on UNH's campus, will allow us to do our business effectively and efficiently.”
House rules require a new speaker be selected as soon as possible and there’s no provision for that session to be remote, Packard said.
“We believe that every reasonable accommodation has and will be made to allow all members to participate,” said Packard, now in his 16th term.
“Ultimately, every member must determine for themselves, based upon their own circumstances, as they have at previous sessions, whether they will attend.”
Sup. Ct. says remote sessions okay
Cushing noted the state Supreme Court last fall advised former Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, that the House could hold remote sessions as long as virtual attendance could be confirmed.
“We should be setting an example, not making ourselves a laughing stock by having this drive-in movie theater,” Cushing said.
Kendall Snow, 81, said he spent three months in the hospital including eight days on a ventilator after he came down with Guillain-Barre Syndrome in 2017.
He and his wife, 79 and also disabled, sold their home of 50 years and moved into the Birch Hill assisted living complex in Manchester.
“I don’t want to be the Typhoid Mary that brings back Covid-19 back to the 100 residents in the complex where I live,” said Snow, a four-term, retired mental health center executive.
Rep. David Cote, D-Nashua, began his 20th term in the House and can’t drive as he suffered from Cerebral Palsy.
In 2018, he had four stents implanted after suffering a heart attack in 2018.
“This is the New Hampshire Republican Party saying that they are unable to do what the government has required individuals and businesses to do since the pandemic began,” said Cote, 60.
“Over the past nine months, businesses throughout the state and most of New Hampshire’s state government have adapted to working remotely to protect public health. For some reason, House Republicans are unable or unwilling to adapt like the rest of society.”
Packard: All remote would cost $300k
Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, began her eighth term and suffered from degenerative joint disease that would not allow her to exit a car to use the rest room.
Rogers also said she takes a medication for pain but it’s an opiate and she’s not able to operate heavy machinery after taking it.
“What am I going to do have somebody tow my car back to my home after the session?” asked Rogers, 60, a former county attorney.
Cushing said he's had Stage 4 prostate cancer and said he did not the Dec. Organization Day due to his own risk to getting COVID.
Packard said the cost of allowing all to go remote was also prohibitive.
“Additionally, in researching how to stand up a remote session, the anticipated cost in establishing a secure voting mechanism would be in excess of $300,000,” Packard said.
Cushing said both House Democrats and Republicans hosted all-remote caucus sessions over the past month.
“I was quite floored when I saw that number,” Cushing said.
“It doesn’t cost $300,000 to have that remote session and it’s ironic we are wasting more money creating this new exercise at UNH.”