MANCHESTER — By the slimmest of margins, the House of Representatives voted to let workers at state-owned health care centers to be exempt from a vaccine mandate by claiming conscientious objector status.
The House action is one of the first for the Republican-led Legislature to act upon among a myriad of bills offered in 2022 to try and block or short-circuit COVID-19 vaccine mandates President Joe Biden had proposed last summer.
This amended legislation (HB 1604) would apply to workers at New Hampshire Hospital and the Glencliff Home for the Elderly.
The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the vaccine mandate for employees at all private companies with at least 100 employees.
But it has allowed the mandate to go forward in all health care centers with workers needing to get the first vaccine by Feb. 14 and a second shot by a month later.
Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare, said this broader exemption was proper because many workers have difficulty getting employers to approve the existing religious or medical exemptions.
The original bill would have exempted the state-run health care centers from any vaccine mandate.
Critics warn it still could cost state $50 million
Administrators of both state-run centers had warned that would violate federal regulations and make the state lose as much as $50 million in federal Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
Cushman said giving individuals this additional excuse was the best way to accommodate that concern.
“The state of New Hampshire must lead the way in ensuring the civil rights of employees are respected and set the example for the private sector,” Cushman said.
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, said federal rules do not recognize this exemption, and this change could still put the state at risk of losing federal grants.
In response, Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, said the court has allowed the health care vaccine mandate to proceed, but it’s still not a settled issue.
“State laws will have a significant rule in how these issues play out in the coming months,” Layon said.
The House voted, 173-173, on the amendment; House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, broke the tie for the cause by supporting the amendment.
Packard then sent the bill to the House Finance Committee for more review.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu rejected the idea of a “conscientious objector” provision to any vaccine mandate for someone working for a private business.
“I mean, all they're doing is trying to create a loophole to basically say that no one can mandate anything,” Sununu told reporters.
“So, I don't think the government should be mandating anything, but I think private businesses have the right to do what they want to do, and they always have."