CONCORD — A pharmacist would have a “standing order” to prescribe the controversial drug ivermectin to treat patients for COVID-19 without a prior prescription under legislation the New Hampshire House of Representatives passed Wednesday.
The House voted 183-159 to send to the Senate for its review the bill (HB 1022) that promotes the drug the medical establishment has yet to embrace that nonetheless has become a viral sensation for many seeking alternative therapy to getting vaccines or booster shots.
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom and a retired surgeon, said while it has many followers, there has not been enough scientific evidence to prove it’s an effective treatment for novel coronavirus.
“This is not an issue of censorship. It is simply subjecting these studies (on ivermectin) to the same depth of analysis that must be given to any study,” Knirk said.
Later he added, “This is not to say ivermectin isn’t good; it is excellent for the treatment of parasitic worms.”
Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare and a contract nurse, said 30 countries allow their citizens to get ivermectin without a prescription and it's been a safe and effective drug for three decades.
“Its success as an anti-viral is one reason people are willing to go to great lengths to obtain it,” Cushman said. “People will do what they need to do in order to get their hands on this drug.”
Supporters: Bill will make sure drug's reputably bought
Supporters said they sought this bill so residents get it from health care professionals rather than buying it internationally online or at animal feed stores.
The bill requires that patients receive a detailed information sheet on the drug, including instructions for what to do if they have an adverse reaction to it.
The bill is permissive, meaning pharmacists and doctors can still refuse to prescribe or dispense the drug.
Ivermectin has been approved by the FDA for humans in tablet form to treat some parasitic worms and as a topical application for head lice and skin irritations.
Its use is not authorized or approved by the FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The FDA’s website cautions that the drug “has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications.”
The FDA has warned, “There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s OK to take large doses of ivermectin. It is not OK.”