MANCHESTER – The 2022 session of the New Hampshire Legislature opened to a few hiccups Wednesday thanks to some technical difficulties and the icy weather.
Meeting at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester Hotel, the House of Representatives dealt with scratchy audio and slow access for the public online in the early going.
Up at the State House in Concord, the New Hampshire Senate delayed its planned meeting in Representatives Hall as its 24 members struggled to get to Concord after icy roads led to the temporary closure of both sides of Interstate 93 in Hooksett.
Gov. Chris Sununu did have cause for celebration as the Republican-led House and Senate voted to sustain all six of the 2021 bills he had vetoed.
The Senate did vote, 19-5, to override Sununu’s veto of legislation (SB 38) to permit for-profit companies to own treatment centers that dispense medical marijuana to eligible patients.
The House vote on the issue was 229-115, only two votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed to overcome Sununu’s veto.
The House voted, 186-169, against changing its rules to permit House members to take part in committee votes remotely due to concerns over COVID-19.
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, noted that the state Supreme Court had already ruled during the pandemic that a quorum of the House needed to conduct business could be achieved with legislators being in remote locations.
“It is absolutely shameful that Republicans continue to reject a simple rule change that would allow people to make responsible decisions,” Weber said.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said it’s time for House members to get back together and safely meet in person.
“My experience over the past, well two years, is House members have come to regard each other as talking heads on a screen,” Smith said. “There is more animosity, less collegiality and it is really important that we get back to that.”
House and Senate leaders have announced plans to live stream all public hearings on bills in 2022, but are not permitting the public to testify remotely or to let their members vote on issues without being there in person.
In one of its first policy debates, the House killed legislation (HB 60) to raise from 16 to 18 the minimum age for people to marry in New Hampshire.
“Six states have ended child marriage. I would ask, ‘Why can’t we?” said Rep. Cassandra Levesque, D-Barrington, who authored the bill.
House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, said minors under 18 must get the consent of a judge or parents to marry.
There were no child marriages in 2019 and only five in 2020.
“These were informed decisions made between parents, the judiciary and those under the age of consent,” Rice said. “This is trying to fix a problem that does not exist in New Hampshire.”
The vote to kill this bill was 192-165.
The House also passed a memorial resolution honoring the service of the late state Rep. and Alderman Barbara Shaw, D-Manchester, who died last month.