DURHAM – The regular business for the New Hampshire House of Representatives concluded Tuesday without much partisan rancor, but some of the three dozen bills they adopted face an uncertain fate once they reach the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu.
For the second time in a month, the House, due to concerns over COVID-19, met on the ice hockey rink floor of the Whittemore Center on the campus of the University of New Hampshire here.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said the House will be meeting a final time in September, only to take up expected vetoes from the governor.
Last week, Sununu was critical of the process used to wrap up this 2020 session.
The Democrat-controlled state Senate leadership loaded up this final set of bills with multiple items and sent them back to the House where each one needed only a majority vote.
Since Democrats also controlled the House, not a single House Republican vote was needed to pass all of these final bills.
Senate Democrats get creative
Senate Democratic leaders employed this strategy after House Republicans, in protest of feeling left out of setting the legislative agenda, had blocked the House from acting on remaining bills pending before that chamber.
Sununu said he had not reviewed the several hundred pages of amended bills that will come his way, but that he would “err on the side of a veto” in dealing with them.
State Rep. Carl Ladd, R-Haverhill, railed against an education omnibus bill that was packed with 12 different proposals, nine of which had never had a public hearing before the House Education Committee.
“It takes the House to fix the Senate’s errors,” Ladd said.
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, said all Senate Republicans had gone along with these additional education policies.
The House vote to pass this measure (HB 1558) was 201-129, shy of the two-thirds majority needed to override a Sununu veto.
Many of these bills did attract some House Republican support such as legislation to make temporary changes for the 2020 primary and general election to deal with the pandemic (HB 1266).
This legislation allows anyone to request an absentee ballot if he or she is not comfortable going to the polls in person out of concern for COVID-19.
Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, maintained the bill violated the New Hampshire Constitution that only allowed someone to vote absentee if the voter had a “physical disability” or was going to be out of town on Election Day.
“Although the concept of the bill is to be very good, I believe it to be unconstitutional,” Abbas said.
Rep. Wayne Moynihan, D-Dummer, noted this bill was the unanimous product of a select committee that had three Democrats and three Republicans serving on it.
The House passed it by a two-thirds, supermajority margin, 221-101.
Prescription drug reform heads to Sununu
Likewise, the House voted, 225-104 for a package of prescription drug reforms, allowing New Hampshire to purchase cheaper pharmaceuticals from Canada and setting a $30-per-month cap on a consumer’s cost of obtaining insulin (HB 1280).
Sununu has already signaled he would likely veto another bill (HB 1166) on worker protections that include requiring employees get paid time off to get tested for COVID-19 and workers at very small businesses get personal protection equipment at no cost.
Officials with the Department of Employment Security opposed it and warned as written it risks having the federal government in the future decline to cover much of the cost of jobless benefits for New Hampshire residents.