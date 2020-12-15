CONCORD – A new council on housing stability has called for a $10 million affordable housing fund, a more predictable timeline for zoning decisions, expanded tax breaks to stimulate more workforce housing and a federal waiver so the homeless could receive supports through Medicaid.
They were among more than 40 recommendations contained in a fast-tracked interim report. Council leaders vowed to spend the next six months working on permanent improvements.
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu revamped an interagency group on housing into this council and dramatically expanded its membership.
The governor then gave the group 10 days from its first meeting to come up with changes the Legislature could consider during the 2021 session.
“I would like to thank all members of this critical council for their tremendous, fast-paced work these last two weeks,” Sununu said in a statement.
“Their charge was not easy, but they produced an excellent foundation for the Legislature to work from and for the state to begin updating our statewide homelessness plan.”
Sununu said he has empowered teams within state agencies to act on findings that he can achieve through executive orders, which include filing the federal waiver by next May 1 with the Biden administration.
“The work is far from over, and there are plenty of action items within this report that the legislature should take up. I am hopeful they will work in a bipartisan manner to move these items forward so we can work to address housing stability in New Hampshire.”
The report broke its recommendations into four categories: planning and regulation, data analytics and integration, housing instability and the homeless system, and regional leadership and coordination.
Each year in January, the state does a point-in-time study to identify on a given night how many in the state are homeless.
In 2020, that number went up to 1,675, compared to 1,396 in a similar count the previous year.
The report stressed this study does not capture the full extent of the problem.
For example, the Homeless Management Information System maintained by service providers found in 2020 that more than 4,230 were receiving shelter or other housing support services.
Children made up 19% of those staying in state-sponsored shelters last year.
School-aged homeless
In 2020, the state Department of Education found 4,043 homeless school-aged children were enrolled in public schools. The DOE has a broader definition of homeless than is used for the point-in-time survey.
State surveys have found those homeless suffer from other co-occurring conditions, according to the housing council's report.
At least 30% are reported to suffer from mental illness, 21% have a diagnosed substance abuse disorder, 17% have a physical disability and 6% have a developmental disability, according to 2019 figures.
The report urges lawmakers to revive two bills they reviewed in the last session.
Both measures (HB 1629 and HB 1632) received initial support before House committees but died when Democratic legislative leaders, in the face of the pandemic, left them out of the few dozen omnibus bills they decided to move on last June.
Proposals include creating timelines for local zoning boards to make decisions on all housing projects and deadlines for courts to act on appeals, requiring that impact fees be public and transparent, and permitting workforce housing projects to qualify for local community development tax breaks.