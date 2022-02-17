Housing, vets and medical emergency dominate Sununu speech

MANCHESTER — During his State of the State speech Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu promoted a $100 million affordable housing fund and a $21 million “Veterans Campus” in Franklin before a legislator’s sudden fall brought the upbeat event to an abrupt end.
Sununu said his InvestNH Housing Incentive Fund would use federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to address one of the state’s most pressing problems.
This would include $60 million for multi-family housing, $30 million to reward towns that issue quick permits, $5 million to pay for demolition and $5 million for planning.
“These investments are critical to ensuring New Hampshire is the number one destination in New England,” Sununu said.
The Veterans Campus, a state partnership with Easterseals, would include housing, support services, a retreat center, an integration of care coordination, therapeutic and recreational services.
Sununu said New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General David Mikolaities helped design the plan.
“Like never before, New Hampshire is going to be able to create the gold standard in the health and wellness of America’s heroes,” Sununu said.
Sununu cut his speech short just as it was wrapping up, when Rep. Ralph Boehm, R-Litchfield, fell backward off his chair and hit his head on the concrete floor and was taken out of the makeshift legislative chamber on a stretcher.
Two hours later, House Clerk Paul Smith said the seven-term lawmaker would spend the night at Catholic Medical Center, but his prognosis was excellent.
"All signs look good and indications are for a full recovery," Smith said to bipartisan cheers of House members.
'New Hampshire's playbook'
The joint meeting of the Legislature to hear Sununu's speech was held at the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Manchester because lawmakers are not yet allowed to return to Representatives Hall in the State House, where members literally sit inches away from one another.
A good chunk of Sununu’s remarks went down memory lane about COVID-19 relief programming that was set up with federal money.
“While other states were seemingly caught flat-footed just reacting to the surge, we took a forward-looking approach and prepared for what we knew would be a tough winter,” Sununu said.
“We knew that the government couldn’t solve COVID, but we came together, cut red tape, and flexed open our health care system to meet our citizen’s needs.”
Yet Sununu, who passed on a run for the U.S. Senate last November, said Washington was the problem and officials there should learn from the the actions in states where leaders acted on their own.
“I think we can all agree that it’s long time coming that politicians in Washington take a page out of New Hampshire’s playbook,” Sununu said.
“We lay out policy goals and go after it. Instead of partisan bickering and perpetual gridlock, we deliver results. Complacency isn’t in our DNA — and it’s not who we are as Granite Staters.”
Dems: Thank the delegation
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said Sununu took credit for work others had done.
“One thing was made abundantly clear -- none of the progress made in the past two years would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our federal delegation,” Soucy said.
State Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Sununu can’t escape blame for the radical policies adopted while his party held all the levers of power at the State House.
“ What is true is that Sununu and New Hampshire Republicans have focused their majorities on controlling women’s bodies, restricting voting rights, and attacking public school teachers and classrooms,” Buckley said in a statement.
“Meanwhile, thanks to Sununu and Republicans, New Hampshire is seeing skyrocketing property taxes, a dire housing crisis, and underfunded classrooms that continue to be gutted by their reckless voucher scheme.”
Sununu did a victory lap over Education Freedom Accounts, the school choice initiative that provides taxpayer-paid scholarships for the income-eligible parents to send their children to alternative private or religious schools.
"This year, for the first time in state history, a child’s ZIP code or family income no longer dictates their educational options. With Education Freedom Savings Accounts, New Hampshire is providing opportunities to thousands of families across our state with nothing but positive results," Sununu said.
But Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers Union, said Sununu hasn't done enough to support public schools.
“Let’s be perfectly clear: If the governor really cares about all students’ education, he would support adequate investment and avoidance of political ideology," Howes said.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said Sununu and the Republican-led Legislature helped the state become ranked as the freest in the nation.
“It is never an easy road but listening to our constituents and looking for better ways to serve their needs has always been this Legislature’s number one priority. We will continue to work with the governor to find ways to keep New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation status, not just in politics, but in the way we live and in the way we work," Packard said.
Medical emergency
About 45 minutes into the speech, Rep. Boehm fell backward and landed with a loud thud that some in the chamber said sounded to them like a gunshot.
State Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, was seated right behind Boehm and said two House members who are also firefighters, Derry Repulican Rep. Steve Pearson and Nashua Republican Rep. Tom Lanzara quickly attended to him.
The House staff nurse and two others who had served as nurses were quickly at Boehm’s side as was Chief Operating Officer Terry Pfaff, also been a career firefighter.
“He was conscious, alert, talking, eyes looked good, was definitely stable when they packed him on the stretcher,” Pfaff said. “He’s probably going to have quite a headache.”
Boehm was seen smiling, sitting up and giving a thumbs up to colleagues who cheered as an American Medical Response crew took him out and brought him to the hospital.
Late Thursday afternoon, Boehm was sending text messages to colleagues.
After the injury, Sununu conferred with Packard and decided not to complete his remarksr.
Boehm is a veteran member of the House Education Committee, and also has served as an assistant Republican leader.
An Air Force veteran, Boehm has lived in town for 44 years and served in the past as a selectman and a member of the town’s budget committee.
During House debate on Wednesday, Boehm spoke during debate on an unrelated education measure and apologized for having "a bit of laryngitis."