Hudson Old Home Days joins the long list of New Hampshire events sidelined until next year.
The event committee voted Monday night to cancel this year's event, citing COVID-19 concerns. The event had been scheduled for Aug. 13-16.
"With everything that's going on with COVID-19, safety-wise, we decided not to have Hudson Old Home Days," said Bernie del Llano, committee vice president and spokesman, in a Facebook video message.
The tentative date for 2021 is Aug. 12-15.
"We hope to bring some new surprises, make it bigger and better for next year," del Llano said.