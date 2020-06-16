Hudson Old Home Days canceled
An events committee has canceled Hudson Old Home Days, citing COVID-10 safety concerns. The celebration is expected to return in August 2021. Pictured: Patrons look to cool off in 2016, when temperatures neared 100 degrees.

Hudson Old Home Days joins the long list of New Hampshire events sidelined until next year.

The event committee voted Monday night to cancel this year's event, citing COVID-19 concerns. The event had been scheduled for Aug. 13-16.

"With everything that's going on with COVID-19, safety-wise, we decided not to have Hudson Old Home Days," said Bernie del Llano, committee vice president and spokesman, in a Facebook video message.

The tentative date for 2021 is Aug. 12-15.

"We hope to bring some new surprises, make it bigger and better for next year," del Llano said.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020