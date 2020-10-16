State health officials have identified at least 17 cases of COVID-19 associated with an outbreak at a Hudson restaurant.
Patrons at Fat Katz Food and Drink, 76 Derry Road, may have been exposed between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The outbreak "includes one individual who went to the establishment while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be on isolation, and a second person who went to the establishment when they were knowingly supposed to be on quarantine, both of whom potentially exposed others," the department said in a release Friday.
The Attorney General’s Office is investigating multiple violations of state food service guidance by the the restaurant.