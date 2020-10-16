A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at a Hudson restaurant, where at least 17 cases already have been identified.
Patrons at Fat Katz Food and Drink, 76 Derry Road, may have been exposed between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The outbreak “includes one individual who went to the establishment while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went to the establishment when they were knowingly supposed to be on quarantine, both of whom potentially exposed others,” the department said in a statement Friday.
The Attorney General’s Office is investigating multiple violations of state food service guidlines by the restaurant.
Calls to the restaurant Friday went unanswered.
Chief Robert Buxton of the Hudson Fire Department deferred questions to state health officials.
“We would just encourage folks to continue to follow the CDC and state of New Hampshire guidance documents for social distancing, mask usage and hand sanitization,” he said.