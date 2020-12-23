Hugging wall lets Hanover assisted living residents connect

Pudge Eaton, the marketing director at Wheelock Terrace in Hanover, has been watching the residents at the assisted living facility deal with COVID-19 restrictions and isolation, and decided to do something.
“It was just one of those things. I thought, ‘We have to create something so these people can hug,’” Eaton said.
Eaton set to work creating a hugging wall at Wheelock using see-through vinyl shower curtains, PVC pipe and plenty of hot glue. The wall is hung in a doorway with the residents inside the building and their guests outside, and both can put their arms into a set of projected sleeves so they can hug.
Resident Lu Canepa said his granddaughters Milla and Gaia Canepa both cried the first time they hugged him. It was their first physical contact with each other since March.
“I saw them regularly, but I had no physical contact with them for months,” Canepa said. “It was very special.”
Eaton worked with a plumber friend to design the wall, and she used all of her crafting skills to get it done. For example, she used embroidery hoops to create the holes needed for the arm sleeves. After many trips to craft and hardware stores, Eaton had a contraption that is cleanable, safe and allows for contact.
“Every time I see it in use, I get a little teary,” she said.
There are 70 apartments in the Wheelock assisted living facility, and about 63 residents, Eaton said.
Canepa said the contact with his granddaughters was moving. He’s been a resident at Wheelock for three years, and this past year has been difficult. Residents wear masks nearly all the time, except for when they are eating or drinking, and they have limited contact with the world outside the home.
Eaton knew the holidays would be difficult for a lot of residents, and she wants to make it a bit brighter.
“Christmas is hard, and they were getting to see their families, but not touch them,” Eaton said.
Eaton understands the frustration of not being able to be with family this year. A grandmother herself, she hasn’t yet been able to hold her youngest grandson, who was born this year. Eaton has coped during the pandemic with her craft skills. When the shutdown orders first went into effect in March, she sewed masks for staff and residents.
“For me, it’s about trying to keep myself busy,” she said.