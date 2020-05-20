At least 500 New Hampshire residents have reported problems getting their stimulus payments, the $1,200 deposits that were part of the CARES Act relief package passed in late March.
Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig saying "significant" numbers of people in New Hampshire had contacted their representatives because they had not received payments or had gotten less than they were entitled to.
Hassan's office said 400 people had called about problems with the stimulus payments. Kuster's office said 500 people had called them.
More than 500,000 payments totaling more than $1 billion already have gone out to New Hampshire residents, the letter stated. Although the people who reported problems with stimulus payments represent a tiny fraction of the whole, they are some of the state's most vulnerable.
Many are on Social Security or disability and do not ordinarily file tax returns.
"We have heard from eligible Social Security beneficiaries who have not received automatic stimulus payments at all, or did not receive their full $1,200 payments," the letter stated. "Our offices are also working with Social Security beneficiaries who, despite using the IRS’s online Non-Filer Tool prior to the relevant deadlines, did not receive their $500 dependent payments as part of their automatic payments."
Other New Hampshire residents who do file tax returns have reported getting less than $1,200.
"These include individuals who receive Social Security benefits and typically file taxes," the letter stated. "In other cases, individuals require assistance troubleshooting issues that prevent them from accessing their payment, whether received through direct deposit, as a check, or in the same manner as their Social Security, SSI (disability), or VA benefits."
Still more have reported problems with the IRS's online "Get My Payment" tool.
The IRS has said people will receive corrected payments after they file their 2020 tax returns, in 2021. The New Hampshire delegation, in its letter, asked the Treasury secretary and IRS commissioner to get money to people sooner.
"Struggling families in New Hampshire cannot wait until 2021 to receive the full stimulus payments to which they are entitled by law."