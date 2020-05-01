The Gate City is aiming to test hundreds of individuals for COVID-19 in the next week. At least three
Three community testing clinics have already been scheduled, and the goal is to test nearly 400 people in the coming days, according to Bobbie Bagley, director of the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services.
“The testing criteria has expanded,” Bagley said on Friday.
Earlier this month, the city’s health department was able to test 150 individuals, followed by an additional 40 people on Thursday at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter.
Next week, however, public testing will ramp up in Nashua, said Bagley.
“We want to get as many people tested for COVID-19 as we possibly can,” said Mayor Jim Donchess.
Public testing clinics, which are by appointment only, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Community Chapel of the Nazarene at 5 Saint Laurent St.; from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Nashua Public Library at 2 Court St.; and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Aloysius of Gonzaga Parish at 48 W. Hollis St.
Testing on Monday and Friday will be conducted in a drive-through setting, while Tuesday’s testing is a walk-through clinic, according to Bagley.
“We need to get people access to care sooner, and they need to be aware of their status,” Bagley said of making testing a priority.
Bagley said more people are now eligible for testing, including:
• Anyone over 60 years old;
• Those who have underlying health conditions;
• People who work at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter or other shelter facilities;
• Caretakers and health care workers who are conducting home visits;
• Those without symptoms who may have been in contact with someone who tested positive;
• Individuals who don’t have a primary care physician or individuals who do have a primary care physician who will not test them because they don’t have enough symptoms.
“We will test those individuals,” she said, adding many people who are testing positive have mild or no symptoms of the disease.
Bagley is hoping to test about 75 individuals during the two-hour clinic, and closer to 150 individuals during the longer clinics.
In Nashua, there are 203 positive cases, which includes 76 active cases. Eight people have died from COVID-19 in Nashua and 54.6% have recovered, according to Bagley.
Donchess said that although the number of new cases is leveling off, there has not yet been a serious decline. Once those numbers decrease, as well as the number of those people testing positive, it will then appear that the spread of the virus is diminishing, Donchess said.
“If there is a silver lining to this cloud, it has really pulled all Nashuans together in solidarity,” he said.
Anyone interested in getting tested at one of the Nashua clinics must make an appointment by calling the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 603-589-3456.