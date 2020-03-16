So the schools are closed and you’re home from work because of the coronavirus threat. Why not do some of those things you never seem to have time for? Such as:
• Go for a hike; bring your dog.
• Play family board games.
• Start a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, and do the daily crosswords and other puzzles from your newspaper.
• Catch up with faraway relatives and friends, by phone or email.
• Take up a musical instrument.
• Do some baking with your kids.
• Binge-watch that TV show that everyone was talking about a few years back but you were too busy to watch.
• Learn a foreign language online.
• Research your family tree.
• Catch up on all those books you meant to read. Start with the classics. Faulkner anyone?
• Learn to meditate (there are apps for that).
• Plant some seedlings indoors. You can transplant them later and you’ll have fresh vegetables and flowers in no time.
• Clean the attic/basement/spare room, and donate what you don’t need.
• Write letters to loved ones, reminding them how much you cherish them.
• Create some craft projects out of all those extra toilet paper rolls you’ve stockpiled.