Dog walking
A couple walks their dog, Bill, down Elm Street in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

So the schools are closed and you’re home from work because of the coronavirus threat. Why not do some of those things you never seem to have time for? Such as:

• Go for a hike; bring your dog.

• Play family board games.

• Start a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, and do the daily crosswords and other puzzles from your newspaper.

• Catch up with faraway relatives and friends, by phone or email.

• Take up a musical instrument.

• Do some baking with your kids.

• Binge-watch that TV show that everyone was talking about a few years back but you were too busy to watch.

• Learn a foreign language online.

• Research your family tree.

• Catch up on all those books you meant to read. Start with the classics. Faulkner anyone?

• Learn to meditate (there are apps for that).

• Plant some seedlings indoors. You can transplant them later and you’ll have fresh vegetables and flowers in no time.

• Clean the attic/basement/spare room, and donate what you don’t need.

• Write letters to loved ones, reminding them how much you cherish them.

• Create some craft projects out of all those extra toilet paper rolls you’ve stockpiled.

Monday, March 16, 2020