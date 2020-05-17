DOVER — A civil immigration detainee who arrived at the Strafford County jail last Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19.
The man is believed to be the first person incarcerated in New Hampshire to be identified with the illness. Last week, an employee at the same jail, who officials say had no contact with inmates, also tested positive for the virus.
Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi on Saturday said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee was already having symptoms when he arrived at the Dover jail. “So when he arrived, he was in full protective gear already, as were everyone who received him,” he said.
Velardi said the man was placed in a negative-pressure cell away from other inmates and was tested for COVID-19. “He never had exposure to any other inmate, and only limited staff had exposure to him, again in full protective gear,” he said. The man’s symptoms have stabilized and he is under constant monitoring, Velardi said.
The American Civil Liberties Union, in partnership with four prominent law firms, last month filed a class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Concord against ICE, seeking the immediate release of all civil detainees from the Strafford County jail because of concerns about exposure to the virus.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said Saturday that news that a detainee has tested positive “should come as no surprise given that, even amid this pandemic, ICE regularly transfers detainees across state lines to and from this facility.”
The ACLU is seeking an injunction preventing detainees from being transferred into the Dover jail, Bissonnette said. “I think what this development really highlights is the inherent dangers that exist within an incarcerated environment where you have detainees constantly moving in and moving out,” he said.
After a hearing in the case last week, Judge Landya McCafferty noted that there was no evidence of COVID-19 inside the jail. But she wrote, “Nonetheless, no one can dispute that, despite the laudable leadership of the superintendent, it is likely only a matter of time before the jail sees its first case.”
And once that happens, she wrote, “Not only are detainees and inmates at great risk due to the nature of the virus and the close quarters of the jail, but the community of Dover could be at risk should large numbers of detainees or inmates need hospital care.”